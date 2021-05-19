ZAGG Announces New Pro Keys Case With TrackPad for 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad

ZAGG today announced two new iPad integrated keyboard cases for Apple's ‌iPad‌ models, including the ‌iPad‌, iPad Air, and iPad Pro 11-inch.



First up is the Zag Pro Keys, which is compatible with the ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), the ‌iPad Air‌ 10.9-inch (4th generation), and the ‌iPad‌ 10.2-inch (7th and 8th generation).

The ZAGG Pro Keys features a detachable keyboard with precision, laptop-style keys and an integrated Bluetooth trackpad. It also includes a detachable case, an integrated, adjustable stand, key backlighting, and a holder for Apple Pencil as well as the Zagg Pro Stylus.

A magnetic flap holds the cover closed, while the polycarbonate case is lightweight but has a rigid core, rubberized edges, button covers, and corner bumpers, all of which combine to provide up to 6.6 foot (2 meters) of drop protection.

The Zagg Pro Keys supports multi-device pairing, and trackpad can be independently turned off to save battery when not in use. Meanwhile, the backlit keys come in seven different colors, the on-board battery lasts for three months, and the keyboard is charged via USB-C.

The Pro Keys with Trackpad wireless keyboard and detachable case for the Apple ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), and the ‌iPad Air‌ 10.9-inch (4th generation) for $149.99. The Pro Keys with Trackpad for the ‌iPad‌ 10.2-inch (7th and 8th generation) will be available on May 25 for $139.99.



The second new model, the ZAGG Rugged Book is designed to be tough and versatile, featuring an interlocking key design on the wireless keyboard that locks the keys in place so they don't pop off.

The detachable keyboard includes backlit, laptop-style keys, while the rugged design offers up to 6.6 feet (2m) of drop protection and includes a magnetic hinge for multiple viewing angles. The Rugged Book also supports multi-device pairing.

The Rugged Book wireless keyboard for the ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation) and ‌iPad Air‌ 10.9-inch (4th generation) is available now for $149.99.

ZAGG also offers a Pro Keys wireless keyboard and detachable case for ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation) and ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), for RRP $169.99 and $109.99, respectively.

The above models include a one-year limited lifetime warranty, and are available now or will be available on ZAGG.com, ZAGG Franchise locations, and at Best Buy stores nationwide.