New 12.9-inch iPad Pro 'Works Perfect' With Previous Generation Magic Keyboard, But Fit is a 'Little Bit Snug'

When Apple first introduced the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a report said that the new iPad wouldn't be compatible with the previous generation Magic Keyboard due to an increase in thickness. Apple later confirmed that the older Magic Keyboard might not close properly when paired with the new ‌iPad Pro‌.



Now, however, reviews of the new M1-powered iPad have been published, revealing that the previous generation Magic Keyboard does actually work perfectly fine with the new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. The Verge's Dieter Bohn says that when he tested it, he wasn't able to "discern any difference between the fit on the original and the new, white Magic Keyboard" and that it worked and closed just "fine."

Engadget's Chris Velazco says it fits "quite well," but notes that the experience using the new ‌iPad Pro‌ with the older Magic Keyboard is "certainly not ideal," noting that the "keyboard layer presses into the display’s glass when closed, which means the fit could be affected by a screen protector." However, despite the annoyance, Velazco doesn't believe that customers will need to "rush out and buy a new Magic Keyboard if you already own one."

In his review of the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, YouTuber Marques Brownlee also notes that the new iPad works "perfect" with last year's Magic Keyboard but that it might feel a little snug when closed.

It's worth mentioning for customers of the $400 Kensington StudioDock, the new ‌iPad Pro‌ won't fit inside of the dock due to the 0.55mm increase in thickness, as noted by Jason Cipriani and CNET's Scott Stein.

Despite a marginal increase to compensate for the increased thickness of the ‌iPad Pro‌, the new Magic Keyboard offers the same floating design as the previous generation, but now it is also offered in a new white version. The keyboard is available in white for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ for $299 and $349.