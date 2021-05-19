New 12.9-inch iPad Pro 'Works Perfect' With Previous Generation Magic Keyboard, But Fit is a 'Little Bit Snug'

by

When Apple first introduced the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a report said that the new iPad wouldn't be compatible with the previous generation Magic Keyboard due to an increase in thickness. Apple later confirmed that the older Magic Keyboard might not close properly when paired with the new ‌iPad Pro‌.

2021 Magic Keyboard Older iPad
Now, however, reviews of the new M1-powered iPad have been published, revealing that the previous generation Magic Keyboard does actually work perfectly fine with the new 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. The Verge's Dieter Bohn says that when he tested it, he wasn't able to "discern any difference between the fit on the original and the new, white Magic Keyboard" and that it worked and closed just "fine."

Engadget's Chris Velazco says it fits "quite well," but notes that the experience using the new ‌iPad Pro‌ with the older Magic Keyboard is "certainly not ideal," noting that the "keyboard layer presses into the display’s glass when closed, which means the fit could be affected by a screen protector." However, despite the annoyance, Velazco doesn't believe that customers will need to "rush out and buy a new Magic Keyboard if you already own one."

In his review of the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, YouTuber Marques Brownlee also notes that the new iPad works "perfect" with last year's Magic Keyboard but that it might feel a little snug when closed.

It's worth mentioning for customers of the $400 Kensington StudioDock, the new ‌iPad Pro‌ won't fit inside of the dock due to the 0.55mm increase in thickness, as noted by Jason Cipriani and CNET's Scott Stein.

Despite a marginal increase to compensate for the increased thickness of the ‌iPad Pro‌, the new Magic Keyboard offers the same floating design as the previous generation, but now it is also offered in a new white version. The keyboard is available in white for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ for $299 and $349.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Buyer's Guide: 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

cmaier Avatar
cmaier
1 hour ago at 07:15 am

Or you know, Apple could’ve just made a $350 dollar product work for another year or so, so you could get the best experience.
It does work for another year or so. Nobody is forcing anyone to buy a new ipad.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thenewperson Avatar
thenewperson
57 minutes ago at 07:18 am

It does work for another year or so. Nobody is forcing anyone to buy a new ipad.
We all know when Apple releases a new product the current one stops working immediately and they send mysterious men to your house to march you to an Apple store to buy a new one. It’s known.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LV426 Avatar
LV426
47 minutes ago at 07:28 am
"Works Perfect".

Somebody needs to find out why we have such things as adverbs.

My favourite, from British Football commentary: "The lad done brilliant."
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
1 hour ago at 07:14 am

Really if you are a previous gen IPP user with MK, you’d be best off to sell/recycle the precious gen IPP and MK together and obtain the newest version of both to have the best experience.
Losing around $200 on the sale/purchase doesn’t seem worth it to “have the best experience.”
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonproject Avatar
jonproject
49 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Needs more outrage
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
doboy Avatar
doboy
46 minutes ago at 07:29 am

Or you know, Apple could’ve just made a $350 dollar product work for another year or so, so you could get the best experience.
I'd rather Apple not hold back on innovation so the device can fit in a case from a previous year, but that's just me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple music change forever

Apple Music Teaser: 'Get Ready – Music is About to Change Forever'

Sunday May 16, 2021 2:39 pm PDT by
The Browse tab in the Music app across Apple's platforms has started displaying a prominent teaser hinting at an upcoming major announcement for Apple Music. Under the heading "Coming soon," the headline says "Get ready – music is about to change forever." An accompanying "Tune-In Video" simply shows an animated Apple Music logo. Rumors have indicated that Apple is preparing to launch a...
Read Full Article149 comments
m1 ipad pro early customer

M1 iPad Pro Arrives Early for Lucky Customer

Saturday May 15, 2021 11:57 pm PDT by
Days ahead of their expected launch and seemingly before official review embargoes lift, one lucky customer has already gotten their hands on the brand new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Reddit User PeterDragon50 Posted on Reddit, u/PeterDragon50 has already received their 12.9-inch iPad Pro through retailer Nebraska Furniture Mart. The Reddit user says they placed their order when pre-orders...
Read Full Article393 comments
AirPods Lineup Not Lossless Feature

AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro Don't Support Apple Music Lossless Audio

Monday May 17, 2021 10:44 am PDT by
Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music songs will be available to stream in Lossless and Hi-Resolution Lossless formats, but lossless audio won't be supported on the AirPods, AirPods Max, or AirPods Pro. Apple's Lossless Audio is encoded as Apple Lossless Audio Codec files, with lossless quality ranging from 16-bit 44.1 kHz playback to 24-bit 48 kHz playback and Hi-Res...
Read Full Article514 comments
apple music spatial audio

Apple Music Launching Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio in June at No Extra Cost

Monday May 17, 2021 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Apple Music will be gaining support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no additional cost starting in June. At launch, Apple Music subscribers will have access to thousands of songs in Spatial Audio from artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and many others. Apple says this feature will provide a...
Read Full Article456 comments
M2 MacBook Pros 10 Core Summer Feature

Redesigned MacBook Pro Models With 10-Core Apple Silicon Chip Said to Launch as Early as This Summer

Tuesday May 18, 2021 5:39 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an improved iteration of the M1 chip as early as this summer, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new chip is said to include a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores, with 16-core or 32-core GPU options. Gurman said the next-generation Apple silicon chip will also support up to...
Read Full Article218 comments
imac 2021 box

Apple's New 24-Inch iMac Shown Off in Early Unboxing

Monday May 17, 2021 8:18 pm PDT by
Update: The early unboxing video was taken down, but other unboxing and first impression videos are now available. The new 24-inch iMac doesn't officially launch until this Friday, May 21, but an early unboxing of the machine has been shared on YouTube. The iMac unboxing video was made private subsequent to this story. The video from Gadget Guy is in Cantonese, but it offers an up-close...
Read Full Article188 comments
apple music logo

Apple Music Teaser References 'Hi-Res Lossless' and 'Dolby Atmos'

Sunday May 16, 2021 4:04 pm PDT by
Earlier today, Apple Music began teasing a special announcement with the tagline "Get Ready – Music is About to Change Forever." This teaser comes amid a rumor that Apple is preparing to announce the third-generation AirPods alongside a HiFi, or lossless audio streaming tier for Apple Music on Tuesday, May 18. Now, references to "Apple Lossless," "Free Lossless," "Hi-Res Lossless," and...
Read Full Article141 comments
Beats Studio Buds feature 3

New 'Beats Studio Buds' Revealed in iOS and tvOS 14.6

Monday May 17, 2021 11:10 am PDT by
Apple is working on new wire-free in-ear Beats-branded earbuds, according to images in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas that were found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. The Beats Studio Buds are unlike any prior Beats headphones that Apple has released as there is no ear wrap as with the Powerbeats Pro or a wire like the Powerbeats. The Beats Studio Buds are tiny in design and are...
Read Full Article58 comments
iPhone Hi Fi Apple Music Feature

Apple Music Gaining Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio in iOS 14.6, Not All Tracks Supported at Launch

Monday May 17, 2021 8:29 am PDT by
Apple Music's incoming Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio features will be available in June on devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 or later, according to Apple. Apple said thousands of tracks will be available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at no additional cost, with more added regularly. Already available on the AirPods Pro, Apple describes...
Read Full Article192 comments
AirPods Lineup Feature Triad

Apple Music Dolby Atmos Compatible With All AirPods Models and Other Headphones

Monday May 17, 2021 6:54 am PDT by
Apple today announced that starting in June, Apple Music subscribers will have access to higher quality Lossless audio streaming, as well as Dolby Atmos, which replicates an immersive audio experience. Despite Spatial Audio for movies and TV shows being only available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, Dolby Atmos for Apple Music, which Apple describes as creating an "immersive audio format ...
Read Full Article67 comments