New 12.9-inch iPad Pro Not Compatible With Older Magic Keyboard

The brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will not be compatible with the older generation Magic Keyboard due to a marginal increase in device thickness, according to iGeneration.



Citing a document given to Apple Stores, the report notes that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ is 0.5mm thicker than the previous 12.9-inch model. Due to the increase in thickness, the new iPad will not work with the older generation Magic Keyboard. While a 0.5mm increase in thickness is small, it is enough for the new ‌iPad Pro‌ not to close properly when put with an older generation keyboard.

The new 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ remains compatible with previous generation Magic Keyboards.

With the new ‌iPad Pro‌, Apple is selling a compatible Magic Keyboard, and besides compatibility with the newer and thicker ‌iPad‌, and the availability of a new white option, the new keyboard is believed to be the same as the previous generation.

The new 11 and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ which comes with a faster M1 processor, 5G, and the new 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display will be available for order on April 30, but will not begin shipping until the second half of May.