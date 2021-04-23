New 12.9-inch iPad Pro Not Compatible With Older Magic Keyboard
The brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro will not be compatible with the older generation Magic Keyboard due to a marginal increase in device thickness, according to iGeneration.
Citing a document given to Apple Stores, the report notes that the new iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker than the previous 12.9-inch model. Due to the increase in thickness, the new iPad will not work with the older generation Magic Keyboard. While a 0.5mm increase in thickness is small, it is enough for the new iPad Pro not to close properly when put with an older generation keyboard.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro remains compatible with previous generation Magic Keyboards.
With the new iPad Pro, Apple is selling a compatible Magic Keyboard, and besides compatibility with the newer and thicker iPad, and the availability of a new white option, the new keyboard is believed to be the same as the previous generation.
The new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro which comes with a faster M1 processor, 5G, and the new 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display will be available for order on April 30, but will not begin shipping until the second half of May.
Top Rated Comments
You can shear a sheep many times, but skin him only once.
With love,
Apple Ecosystem Sheep
If this was a cheap well under $100 basic form-fitting case, ok sucks but ok. The dimensions are slightly different. But this thing was already WAY overpriced.
And they could have left a bit extra space (talking 1-2mm) in the thickness when closing up. There was nothing preventing that like a traditional case that wraps around.
This is intentional obsolescence. Regardless what Apple fanboy sites want to say claiming "There’s no conspiracy to make you buy a new keyboard." Rigghhhhtttt
People have screen protectors and skins and all sorts of stuff on their iPads right now that add up to way more than 0.5mm, and the case closes just fine.
As a side, I know iPadOS has not been that demanding which may change with the M1 iPad Pros, but my nearly 4 year old 10.5 iPad Pro is still fast and doesn't really stutter on anything. I imagine I'll have similar performance luck with 2018 12.9 as the A12X was a massive performance gain from the A10X.