Amazon and B&H Photo are hosting solid deals on Apple's 2020 iPad Air lineup this week, with up to $79 off the 10.9-inch tablet in multiple colors. Both the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models are available on sale at these retailers, including a new all-time low price for the 256GB model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $669.99, down from $749.00, and this one is available in all colors except Space Gray. Amazon's sale marks a record low for the 256GB iPad Air, beating the previous low price by about $6, and currently only Amazon is discounting this model.

For less storage, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air priced at $559.00, down from $599.00. This sale is available in all colors, and they're all in stock and ready to ship today on Amazon. You'll find matching prices on B&H Photo in all colors.