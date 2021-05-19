Amazon today has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $329.00, down from $399.00, in the (Product)RED color option. While not an all-time low price, this is the best deal in a few weeks and the best online currently, with a matching sale at B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the (Product)RED color is on sale at this price, and historically it's been one of the more popular discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 line. Similarly, the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 in (Product)RED is on sale for $375.00, down from $429.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.