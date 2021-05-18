Nomad today announced updated versions of its Titanium and Steel Bands for the Apple Watch (42mm or 44mm sizes only). The company said that the new versions of its existing accessories include multiple improvements that result in a lighter metal band that retains its durability.



Other improvements include new custom 316L stainless steel lugs, 100% color matched to the rest of the band. Nomad added an ultra-slim clasp that stays closed using N52 magnets, and it also allows for easier opening and a more comfortable fit.

The Steel Band is built from high-grade stainless steel and a diamond-like carbon coating, and includes a magnetic clasp. It's available in graphite and silver for the price of $149.95.

The Steel Band in graphite (left) and Titanium Band in silver (right)

The Titanium Band is built from grade 2 titanium with the same diamond-like carbon coating of the Steel Band. Nomad said the Titanium Band is engineered to be as light as possible while still offering the durability of a classic metal link bracelet. It's also available in black and silver, and is priced at $249.95.

Each band comes with a new custom adjustment tool, additional links to fit larger wrists, and is compatible only with Apple Watch cases that measure 42mm or 44mm. You can purchase both of the new bands today on Nomad's website.