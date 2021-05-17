Parler Returns to the App Store With Improved Moderation
The controversial social media app Parler has today returned to the App Store, several months after Apple suspended it for breach of App Store rules.
Parler was removed from the App Store in January because Apple said that it failed to take "adequate measures to address the proliferation" of "threats to people's safety."
According to the Washington Post, Parler has now implemented a moderation algorithm that can detect and hide "hate," allowing the app to meet App Store rules. Users who access Parler elsewhere, such as in a browser, will be able to see a less moderated version of the platform.
