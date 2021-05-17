Apple Seeds watchOS 7.5 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 7.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta approximately a week after the release of the third beta.



To install the ‌watchOS 7.5 beta, developers need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is in place, the watchOS 7.5 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To update to the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

watchOS 7.5 introduces support for subscription content in the Podcasts app, plus support for Apple Card Family features. In Malaysia and Peru, it enables the ECG app and irregular heart rate rhythm notifications.