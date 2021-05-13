Amazon today has a pair of deals on the 2020 27-inch iMac, providing $199 off two 6-core models of Apple's larger-screen iMac. In both cases, the sales we're tracking today are the lowest prices we've ever seen for these models of the iMac.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start, there's the 27-inch iMac (3.1GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00. This price will be reflected at the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $99.01 is applied to your order.

Secondly is the 27-inch iMac (3.3GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00. Similar to the previous sale, you'll see this price tag at the checkout screen after an automatic coupon worth $59.01 is applied.

Both of these iMacs are in stock and sold by Amazon, with the usual free two-day delivery options for Prime members. You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.