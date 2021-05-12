Apple Further Expands Developer Academy Program With First Detroit Applications Opening This Week

Apple today released an update on the progress of the Apple Developer Academy program, ahead of applications for the new Detroit site opening this week.



The Apple Developer Academy sets out to provide enrolled students with app development training and entrepreneurial skills. Apple offers two different training programs: 30-day foundation courses that cover specific topics, such as an introductory course on app development as a potential career path, and a more intensive 10- to 12-month academy program that takes a deeper look at coding and professional skills.

The first Apple Developer Academy opened in Brazil in 2013, but since then, the company has opened more than a dozen academies across the globe, including sites in Indonesia and Italy, with two new academies on the way in Korea and Michigan. These expansion plans will give thousands more students access to educational opportunities each year.

Apple revealed that as many as 51 nationalities are represented among Developer Academy graduates. More than 1,500 apps on the App Store and more than 160 companies have been created by Apple Developer Academy graduates.

Applications for the first academy cohort in Detroit, Apple's first Developer Academy in the U.S., open this week via a form on the Michigan State University website. All Michigan residents aged 18 and over are able to apply, regardless of prior coding experience.

Next month, Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take in an all-online format, featuring hundreds of sessions for developers to learn about new technologies, tools, and frameworks.