Amazon today has dropped the price of Apple's MagSafe Charger to $29.85, down from $39.00. The previous best sale for the accessory was priced at $34.00 over the past few weeks, so Amazon's new deal is an all-time low price for the MagSafe Charger.

The MagSafe Charger magnetically aligns with the magnets in the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini. It's also compatible for wireless charging with iPhone models dating back to the iPhone 8. It has an attached USB-C cable, but it doesn't come with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

Apple's other MagSafe accessory, the MagSafe Duo Charger, also remains on sale this week. You can get this dual-purpose device for $112.45 on Amazon, down from $129.00. The MagSafe Duo provides charging to both a Qi-compatible iPhone and an Apple Watch.

We've seen the MagSafe Duo Charger go down to as low as $99.00 in previous sales at Best Buy, but that sale hasn't ever returned. Amazon's offer today is the second-best price that we've tracked, and it's a solid discount for those interested in purchasing the accessory soon.

