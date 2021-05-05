Twitter App for iOS Now Supports Larger Image Previews in Timeline

Twitter today announced that the Twitter for iOS app supports larger image previews in the timeline, which means tall images will no longer be cropped to a significant degree in the Twitter app.



Twitter has been testing larger-sized image previews on iOS and Android since March, but now the expanded image previews are rolling out for everyone.

no bird too tall, no crop too short introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx — Twitter (@Twitter) May 5, 2021

Rather than displaying a cropped 16x9 version of a Twitter image in the timeline, Twitter will now show images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios in full as well. Larger-sized images are available on iOS and Android, but image previews on the web are still cropped.

Last month, Twitter also began supporting the viewing and uploading of 4K images on the Twitter for iOS app, allowing for higher-resolution images in the timeline.