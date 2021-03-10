Twitter Testing Full-Sized Image Previews in Timeline on iOS and Android

Twitter today announced it is testing full-sized image previews in the timeline on iOS and Android, allowing users to see a full image in its original size, rather than merely a cropped 16:9 version.



On iOS and Android, Twitter currently displays a cropped version of any non-16:9 image on the timeline. The newly announced change, currently being tested, will instead show an image in its full size right inline on the Twitter timeline. With the change, you'll be able to see the full image without having to tap it directly, making the browsing experience easier.

Alongside the timeline change, Twitter also announced it is testing the ability for users to upload 4K images on iOS and Android. Users will see a new "High-quality image upload" option on the "Data usage" settings page. Twitter hasn't specified a timeframe for when these changes will roll out, but it is testing them with iOS and Android users and they should be available to everyone sometime later this year.