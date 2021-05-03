Kuo: iPad Mini 6 Delayed Until Second Half of 2021

According to reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to release the sixth-generation iPad mini in the second half of this year, indicating an even more delayed launch for the small form-factor iPad.



In a note related to the launch of an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023, Kuo said that recent global changes have helped grow ‌iPad‌ sales and the newly released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are expected to bolster sales forward. In addition, Kuo said that the new ‌iPad mini‌ in the second half of this year will further help grow the ‌iPad‌ business.

Kuo and DigiTimes had previously indicated that the new ‌iPad mini‌ would launch in the first half of this year. Possibly due to supply restraints, the new low-cost ‌iPad‌ now seems to have been delayed to the second half of 2021.

The new ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to feature an 8.4-inch display with slimmer bezels and continue to feature a Touch ID Home Button and a Lightning port. The new ‌iPad‌ could be a disappointment for customers hoping the smallest form-factor ‌iPad‌ would benefit from a major redesign, such as the changes seen with the iPad Air and ‌iPad Pro‌.

More long-term, Kuo reports that Apple is working on an iPad mini with a mini-LED display, which recently debuted in the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Compared to the current LCD displays, mini-LED on the ‌iPad mini‌ would help deliver richer blacks, while providing improved contrast and HDR.