New iMac, 10.8-Inch iPad Air, and Larger iPad Mini Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Apple is gearing up to launch new iMac and iPad models in the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes, casting uncertainty on whether we'll see a redesigned iMac at WWDC just 10 days from now as recently rumored.



The second half of the year begins just over a week after the WWDC keynote, so it's possible we could see an announcement there with shipping happening a bit later, but DigiTimes would likely have used a more specific timeframe than the vague "second-half 2020" if the launch were that close.

DigiTimes also lists a series of new screen sizes for various iPads and the ‌iMac‌, although this appears to largely be a regurgitation of previous rumors.

Apple's new offerings for second-half 2020 are likely to include a 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ Air and a 23-inch ‌iMac‌ device, with prospects to also release an 8.x-inch ‌iPad‌ mini and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED display in the first half of 2021, said the sources. Apple is also expected to enlarge the size of 2020 ‌iPad‌ Air to 10.8-inch compared to the 10.2-inch one launched in 2019, said the sources, adding that volume production of the new ‌iPad‌ Air is to kick off in the third quarter 2020. Major panel suppliers for the planned 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ Air include LG Display, BOE Technology and Sharp, with Radiant being the sole BLU supplier, the sources added.

The new 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ and 8- to 9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini sizes were previously rumored by Ming-Chi Kuo, while the 23-inch ‌iMac‌ size was mentioned by China Times in April.

There has been some uncertainty about this new 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ and whether it is a basic ‌iPad‌ or an ‌iPad‌ Air, and DigiTimes' report today only adds to the confusion by claiming that it is an ‌iPad‌ Air that will see an increase of from 10.2 inches to 10.8 inches. The ‌iPad‌ Air in fact has a 10.5-inch screen, while it is the entry-level ‌iPad‌ that has a 10.2-inch display.