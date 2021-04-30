Third-Party Retailers Selling Apple's New iPad Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Apple TV 4K

by

Apple today opened pre-orders for a new wave of products, including the new Apple TV 4K, 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 24-inch M1 iMac. You can buy all of these products from Apple.com, but if you prefer to shop at third-party Apple resellers, we've put together a list of places selling all of the new products in this article.

iMac and iPad May 21 Feature GreenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Note that all of the prices in the lists below refer to Apple's own prices for these models of the ‌iMac‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ 4K. These devices are brand new, so we don't expect steep prices just yet, but Expercom does have some markdowns for a few products.

Not all of these retailers may be able to guarantee availability at the same time as Apple, but with Apple's own shipping estimates starting to slip on some items, it may be worth exploring some of these third-party options.

Apple TV 4K

The new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K starts at $179.00 for the 32GB option, or you can pay $199.00 for the 64GB option. Both come with the upgraded Siri Remote (which is also being sold separately for $59.00), and Apple even has the previous generation ‌Apple TV‌ HD bundled with the new remote for $149.00.

apple tv 4k design blue

Expercom's Sales: Expercom is providing a slight $10 sale on the 2021 versions of the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Given that the company also charges up to $9 in shipping, this sale isn't particularly solid, but still noteworthy given it's among the very first straight cash discounts on the new Apple TVs.

iMac

Apple's new 24-inch ‌iMac‌ comes in seven total colors, but in this section we're focusing on the Silver option of each of the three main configurations. Of course, most retailers do have all colors available to choose from, with varying stock of each option. The list below only accounts for Apple's base configurations on the new ‌iMac‌.

iMac M1 Raindow Feature Spread out
Prices start at $1,299.00 for the 7-core/256GB 24-inch ‌iMac‌ as the entry level model. You can then upgrade to 8-core/256GB for $1,499.00, or to 8-core/512GB for $1,699.00. If you opt for the 7-core option, you won't be able to choose from Orange, Purple, or Yellow colors.

Expercom's Sales: For the new iMacs, you can save up to $76 on Expercom. The retailer has the 7-core/256GB M1 iMac for $1,233.00 (compared to $1,299.00 retail price), and the 8-core/256GB M1 iMac for $1,423.00 (compared to $1,499.00 retail price). Just like the Apple TVs, these are among the first deals we're tracking on the 24-inch iMacs.

iPad Pro

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ models have a wide price range, beginning at $799.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and increasing all the way to $2,399.00 for the 2TB cellular 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. There are two colors for each model, Silver and Space Gray, and you'll find some decent deals at Expercom below as well.

iPad Pro Feature
11-Inch

12.9-Inch

Expercom's Sales: Similar to the ‌iMac‌, Expercom's deals on the latest Apple products are a bit more worthwhile for the higher-end models. You can save up to $128 on the 11-inch iPad Pro (steepest discount on the 2TB Cellular), and up to $147 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (again, steepest discount will be on the 2TB Cellular).

Still, at up to $67 off for the 128GB Wi-Fi models of both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, Expercom's sales are solid options, particularly considering that these devices are brand new.

For more information on all of Apple's new products, be sure to visit our roundups on the Apple TV 4K, iPad Pro, and iMac.

