MacRumors Giveaway: Win a MagSafe-Compatible 2-in-1 Charger From Choetech

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Choetech to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, which is compatible with Apple's iPhone 12 devices.



Priced at $46, the Magnetic Wireless Charger is has a magnetic charger designed for an ‌iPhone 12‌, and base that houses another charger for the AirPods.

The Magnetic Wireless Charger is not MagSafe and cannot charge an iPhone at 15W, but it does charge at 7.5W like Qi-based chargers and is less expensive than ‌MagSafe‌ 2-in-1 charging options that cost upwards of $100. 7.5W is more than sufficient for overnight charging or charging throughout the day on a desk, so a non-MagSafe option can be ideal if you're looking to save some money.



Because this is a MagSafe-compatible charger the main charging surface is designed for an ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max and won't work with an earlier ‌iPhone‌ model. There is a secondary charging spot for the ‌AirPods‌ that technically works with an ‌iPhone‌, but it's 2.5W charging so best suited to Apple's earbuds.

You can position an ‌iPhone 12‌ in either landscape or portrait mode, so the charger is also ideal for watching videos, FaceTiming, and other similar activities. An LED light confirms the charging status of the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌AirPods‌ at the same time.



The Magnetic Wireless Charger comes with a 30W Power Adapter so you don't need to worry about supplying your own like you do with Apple's charging options, and it has an included 3.3-foot USB-C cable.

We have 15 of the Magnetic Wireless Chargers to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (April 30) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 7. The winners will be chosen randomly on May 7 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.