It Will Cost $699 to Repair a Broken 12.9-Inch M1 iPad Pro Without AppleCare+

by

If you damage your new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and don't have AppleCare+, Apple will charge $699 to repair the broken device.

iPad Pro Feature Orange
The fee update was added to Apple's iPad Service and Repair chart earlier today after ‌iPad Pro‌ orders went live. At $699, it is $50 more expensive to get a repair for the new fifth-generation iPad than it was to get a repair for the prior fourth-generation model. The extra cost is likely due to the new mini-LED display that's exclusive to the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌.

The repair $699 fee only applies if you don't have ‌AppleCare‌+. If you damage your ‌iPad Pro‌ and have an ‌AppleCare‌+ plan, the ‌AppleCare‌+ service fee is $49, with two accidental damage repairs available every 12 months.

You also won't need to pay a fee if there is a manufacturing issue, as problems that Apple's fault will be covered under the standard one-year warranty. If the warranty has expired, Apple will charge the $699 fee.

The $699 price applies to any damage to the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, including a broken display, and with a device as expensive as the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, ‌AppleCare‌+ is a good idea. Apple charges $149 for two years of ‌AppleCare‌+, or an ongoing subscription can be purchased for $7.99. ‌AppleCare‌+ used to be available for a limited amount of time, but can now be extended indefinitely with the subscription options.

Out-of-warranty fees for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ have not changed, and it costs $499 to repair a broken 11-inch model if you don't have ‌AppleCare‌+, or $49 with ‌AppleCare‌+.

Apple's new ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ models went on sale this morning and the first new devices will be available to customers starting on May 21. The 12.9-inch model was in short supply and is now sold out until July.

Top Rated Comments

peglegjack Avatar
peglegjack
23 minutes ago at 05:37 pm
yeahhhhhh that's not a repair, that's straight charging you for a refurb it sounds like
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
21 minutes ago at 05:40 pm

Applecare is a no brainer on anything Apple. It’s especially great now with monthly payments.
Not on “anything Apple.” On Apple TV it makes no sense at all.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
14 minutes ago at 05:46 pm
I stopped buying AppleCare a while back because my stuff just wasn't breaking out of warranty, and I wasn't accidentally damaging my stuff either. If I add up the amount of money I've saved by not buying AppleCare, it would probably pay for a couple of out of warranty repairs.

Basically, it's not really worth it unless you're careless with your stuff.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
13 minutes ago at 05:48 pm
At that price point, I would just buy another iPad if I didn't have AC+.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Moonlight Avatar
Moonlight
13 minutes ago at 05:48 pm
I have bought Apple products since 1984 and never paid for an extended warranty/Applecare+. Think of the money I have saved over those years on all the products that never broke outside the 1 year warranty (spoiler alert, only had one Apple product break over that time) I can apply some of that saved money towards anything that breaks. Not to mention the money saved from every other product I have turned down an extended warranty for over my life that didn't break. I must be up thousands so far.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
10 minutes ago at 05:50 pm

I stopped buying AppleCare a while back because my stuff just wasn't breaking out of warranty, and I wasn't accidentally damaging my stuff either. If I add up the amount of money I've saved by not buying AppleCare, it would probably pay for a couple of out of warranty repairs.

Basically, it's not really worth it unless you're careless with your stuff.

I have bought Apple products since 1984 and never paid for an extended warranty/Applecare+. Think of the money I have saved over those years on all the products that never broke outside the 1 year warranty (spoiler alert, only had one Apple product break over that time) I can apply some of that saved money towards anything that breaks. Not to mention the money saved from every other product I have turned down an extended warranty for over my life that didn't break. I must be up thousands so far.
The house always wins.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
