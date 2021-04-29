Spotify Announces Updated 'Your Library' With New Grid Views, Dynamic Filters, Improved Search, and More

Spotify today announced a redesign coming to "Your library" for users on iOS and Android with the aim of making it easier to locate and find songs, podcasts, and more thanks to dynamic filters, a new Grid view, and more.



Spotify says these changes will be rolling out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming weeks, so not everyone will see them immediately. Two of the most striking changes coming to the "Your Library" interface is the introduction of "Dynamic Filters." These new filters work in an almost "tap and go" fashion, where tapping specific filters such as Downloaded, Albums, etc... will automatically update which filters are presented according to the content within your library.

New dynamic filters to help you browse that collection. Choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see the audio you’ve saved that matches. Then, if you’re on the go, simply tap the Downloaded filter to view all your content available offline* at once.

"Your Library" is also getting a new Grid view that visualizes album, playlist, and podcast cover art with large tiles. Spotify is also adding the ability for users to pin up to four different playlists, albums, or podcast shows to the top of their library for quick and easy access.



More control and easier access to what you listen to most. Choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows to keep pinned for instant access so you can quickly dive back into that work playlist or sleep podcast. Simply swipe right on these items to see the “pin” option.

While all the changes will be available to paying and non-paying Spotify users, the “Downloaded” filter will require a premium subscription.