CES 2022 Returning to Las Vegas Next January as Both In-Person and Digital Event

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that CES 2022 will return to Las Vegas next year as an in-person event, but a digital component will remain. The conference will be held from January 5 through January 8.



While CES is returning to an in-person format, the CTA said that "digital audiences" will still be able to experience exhibits, conference sessions, keynotes, and product announcements from the show floor, as with the all-digital CES 2021. It's unclear if this means in-person attendance will be limited, as full details have yet to be released.

To date, some 1,000 companies have committed to showcasing their products and technologies at CES 2022, according to the CTA. Attendees can expect to see global brands including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sony, among others.

Apple has not had a booth at CES since the early 1990s, but the company's privacy chief Jane Horvath did appear at CES 2020 to debate the state of consumer privacy. Nevertheless, CES is still a notable event for the Apple ecosystem, as there are often several new products that incorporate technologies like HomeKit, AirPlay 2, and CarPlay.