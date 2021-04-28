Apple Explains Why 'Allow Apps to Request to Track' May Be Grayed Out on iOS 14.5

by

Starting with the iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5 software updates released this week, apps must ask for permission before tracking your activity across other companies' apps and websites for targeted advertising purposes.

Allow Apps Request Track Feature
On an iPhone or iPad, users can manage tracking permissions on an app-by-app basis in the Settings app under Privacy > Tracking, and there is also an "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting that applies to all apps. Each app that asks for permission to track while this setting is toggled off will be treated as if you tapped "Ask App Not to Track."

In a new support document, Apple said there are a few circumstances where the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting is grayed out, however, including:

  • For users with child accounts or under age 18 by birth year, signed in with their Apple ID
  • If your Apple ID is managed by an educational institution or uses a configuration profile that limits tracking
  • If your Apple ID was created in the last three days

9to5Mac previously reported that some users are still seeing the toggle grayed out even when the first two circumstances listed above do not apply to them, suggesting that there could be a bug or other issue going on. Apple has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Some users suspect there might be a correlation between the "Personalized Ads" setting and whether "Allow Apps to Request to Track" is grayed out.


On devices with the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting grayed out, all apps that request to track are denied permission by default and cannot access the device's random advertising identifier, known as the IDFA, according to Apple. Apps are also not permitted to track your activity using other information that identifies you or your device, such as your email address, although this policy is not enforced at a technical level.

Apple recently shared a video with more details about its new App Tracking Transparency requirement for those interested in learning more.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14
Tag: App Tracking Transparency

Top Rated Comments

NPC Compliant Avatar
NPC Compliant
1 hour ago at 05:30 am
Perfectly reasonable safeguards
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
l0stl0rd Avatar
l0stl0rd
1 hour ago at 05:35 am
none of the 3 points apply but it is still grayed out ;)

However personalized adds it turned off grayed out too
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cableguy84 Avatar
cableguy84
1 hour ago at 05:35 am
Who remembers the days pre ios7 when ios was so simple and intelligently designed nothing needed an explanation?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
57 minutes ago at 05:48 am

Who remembers the days pre ios7 when ios was so simple and intelligently designed nothing needed an explanation?
I too remember when iOS was so lacking in features that it didn't need as many explanations for those features.

One way to look at it is that if you want to use iOS 14.5 like you used iOS 6 and below, none of these preferences matter anyway because they're for features that didn't exist at the time.

Technically, iOS is just as simple but has added complexity for those who want it. :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BvizioN Avatar
BvizioN
41 minutes ago at 06:05 am

Who remembers the days pre ios7 when ios was so simple and intelligently designed nothing needed an explanation?
You most be referring to the dull/boring stitched-leather all over iOS versions! How much I do not miss these.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
1 hour ago at 05:43 am
Good now can you fix the one of us who are not greyed out and still get no "ask app not to track" pop up. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

