Apple Shares Video Explaining How App Tracking Transparency Works

Now that iOS 14.5 is available to the public, App Tracking Transparency is being enforced by Apple. Developers are no longer able to access the advertising identifier of your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV without your express permission, which will prevent developers from tracking you across apps and websites for ad targeting preferences.

If that sounds confusing, Apple has created an App Tracking Transparency video that's now available on YouTube, walking through what the changes mean. "It's a feature that gives you a choice," says the voiceover in the video. "A choice on how apps use and share your data."

The video goes on to describe the kinds of data that apps have access to like location, age, health information, spending habits, and browsing history. Apple says that data collection can be useful for tracking a run or letting a local shop advertise discounts when you're nearby, but "some apps are taking more data than they need," sharing it with advertisers and data brokers.

Apple explains that some apps collect "thousands of pieces of information about you" to create a digital profile that's then sold to others for ad targeting purposes and to "predict and influence behaviors and decisions."

"Your information is for sale, you have become the product," Apple says in the ad, explaining why the App Tracking Transparency feature exists. "Whatever you choose is up to you."