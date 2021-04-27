Adobe Creative Cloud for Individuals is on sale this week in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, offering 40 percent off your first year of the subscription service. This offer is valid for new subscribers only and will end on Friday, April 30.

To get the deal, head to Adobe's website and hit the "Buy Now" button on the front page, under the special offer details. On the next page, click "Buy Now" again next to the "Creative Cloud All Apps" option. With the sale, it'll be priced at $359.88/year, down from $599.88/year. There's a limit of one membership per customer.

At the end of your first year, you'll be billed for the current standard price, unless you opt to change or cancel the membership before the automatic renewal. Users should again note that this offer is only for new Adobe subscribers.

When signing up for Creative Cloud All Apps, you gain access to: Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Acrobat Pro, Animate, Dreamweaver, Premiere Rush, After Effects, Dimension, Audition, InCopy, Lightroom Classic, Media Encoder, Character Animator, Prelude, Fuse, and Bridge.

These programs can be subscribed to individually as well for a monthly fee, but the new offer is only for Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps. Adobe is not discounting individual services. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.