Apple Fined $12 Million in Russia for Violating Anti-Monopoly Rules With App Store

by

Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) has levied a $12 million fine against Apple for alleged abuse of its dominance in the mobile applications market, reports Reuters.

app store blue banner
According to the FAS, Apple's distribution of apps through iOS gives its products a competitive advantage. Apple has been charged 906.3 million roubles, equivalent to $12.1 million.

The fine stems from an August ruling that said Apple abused its dominant App Store position and limited competition in the iOS app market when it began banning parental control apps back in 2019 for using configuration profiles.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab filed an antitrust complaint with the FAS after Apple removed the Kaspersky Safe Kids app from the ‌App Store‌. At the time, the app had been available for three years before it was pulled.

"Apple occupies a dominant position with a 100% share of the market for mobile apps based on the iOS operating system because it is only legally possible to install such apps from the ‌‌App Store‌‌," said the FAS in a ruling that ordered Apple to address the regulatory violations by removing rules that allow it to reject third-party apps.

Apple has said that it "respectfully" disagrees with the FAS's decision and plans to appeal it.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: antitrust, Russia

Top Rated Comments

mozumder Avatar
mozumder
3 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Apple should fine Russia for having a monopolistic authoritarian government.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

14

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.5 [Update: It's Out Now]

Sunday April 25, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Update: iOS 14.5 is now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More How to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask Apple Releases watchOS 7.4 With iPhone Unlocking, Apple Fitness+ AirPlay 2 Support Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1...
Read Full Article112 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:59 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.5, marking the fifth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were initially launched in September. iOS 14.5 comes three months after the release of iOS 14.4, and a month after the release of iOS 14.4.2, an update that introduced security fixes. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The iOS and iPadOS 14.5...
Read Full Article199 comments
maxresdefault

iOS 14.5 Will Reportedly Be Released Later Today [Update: It's Out Now]

Monday April 26, 2021 6:01 am PDT by
Update: iOS 14.5 is now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 With Apple Watch iPhone Unlocking, Dual-SIM 5G Support, Apple Maps Accident Crowdsourcing and Tons More How to Unlock Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch When Wearing a Mask Apple Releases watchOS 7.4 With iPhone Unlocking, Apple Fitness+ AirPlay 2 Support Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1...
Read Full Article87 comments
Top Stories 48 Feature

Top Stories: Apple Event Recap With New iMac, AirTag, iPad Pro, Apple TV, and More

Saturday April 24, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's "Spring Loaded" media event this week was certainly loaded with announcements, headlined by colorful all-new iMac models, AirTags item trackers, and a new M1-powered iPad Pro, but there were lots of other announcements during the jam-packed event. We also saw an updated Apple TV 4K set-top box with an all-new remote, a new purple color option for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, new...
Read Full Article44 comments
iOS 15 icon mock banner

Bloomberg: iOS 15 to Bring Redesigned iPad Home Screen, Updated Lock Screen, New Notification and Privacy Options

Thursday April 22, 2021 3:56 am PDT by
Apple will introduce several new features and enhancements in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 later this year, including a redesigned Home Screen for iPad, an updated Lock Screen, and new notification preferences for users, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. From the report:Apple Inc. is readying a major revamp of its mobile software that will include an upgrade to how users handle notifications, a...
Read Full Article181 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 With M1 Optimizations, AirTag Integration, Updated Controller Support, Apple Music Updates and More

Monday April 26, 2021 9:58 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.3, the third major update to the macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that launched in November. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.2, a bug fix update. The new ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. macOS Big...
Read Full Article204 comments
Ports 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1 copy

Hacker Group Mysteriously Removes Stolen Apple Schematics and Extortion Threat From Ransomware Website

Monday April 26, 2021 5:00 am PDT by
A ransomware group that last week stole schematics from Apple supplier Quanta Computer and threatened to release the trove of documents has mysteriously removed all references related to the extortion attempt from its dark web blog, MacRumors can confirm. The ransomware group known as REvil claimed last Tuesday that it had accessed the internal computers of Taiwan-based Quanta and managed to ...
Read Full Article94 comments
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to Public Beta Testers

Friday April 23, 2021 10:23 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates to public beta testers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one day after the the betas were provided to developers and just ahead of when Apple plans to release iOS and iPadOS 14.5. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.6 updates over...
Read Full Article40 comments
tim cook mark zuckerberg

Tim Cook Urged Mark Zuckerberg to Delete User Data From 3rd Party Apps in Private 2019 Meeting

Monday April 26, 2021 4:33 am PDT by
At a private meeting on the sidelines of an informal gathering of tech and social media executives in July of 2019 in Sun Valley, Idaho, Apple CEO Tim Cook urged Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg to delete all user information his company has collected from third-party apps, according to The New York Times. According to the Times, the executives met annually at the conference...
Read Full Article32 comments
airtag engraving 69

Apple Tries to Limit Offensive AirTag Engravings... With Mixed Results

Wednesday April 21, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
Apple's AirTag item trackers can be custom-engraved using text, numbers, and even emoji, but users looking to express some college humor will likely need to look elsewhere, because Apple's online AirTag personalization tool is easily offended. An AirTag is just big enough to fit up to four characters or up to three emoji. That might seem just enough to get dubiously creative with your...
Read Full Article195 comments