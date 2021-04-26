iPhone's Hands-Free Voice Control Feature Gets Expanded Language Support in iOS 14.5

Apple today announced its Voice Control accessibility function has been expanded in iOS 14.5, gaining English support in Australia and Canada and adding support for Spanish in Mexico, Spain, and the United States.



First introduced in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina, Voice Control allows users to navigate and interact with their iPhone, iPad, or Mac using voice commands to tap, swipe, type, and more. To use this function, open the Settings app, navigate to Accessibility > Voice Control > Set Up Voice Control, and follow the on-screen instructions.

iOS 14.5 was released today following nearly three months of beta testing, and there are many new features, including the ability to unlock an iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask with the assistance of an Apple Watch.

iOS 14.5 also introduces support for 5G in Dual-SIM mode on iPhone 12 models, new Waze-like features in Apple Maps, AirPlay 2 streaming for Apple Fitness+ workouts, new emoji, new Siri voices, support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game controllers, a redesigned Apple Podcasts app, a Battery Health bug fix for iPhone 11 models, and more.

Apple has a support document with more information about Voice Control.