First AirTag Orders Shift to 'Preparing to Ship' Ahead of April 30 Launch

by

AirTag pre-orders only went live on Friday, but some customers who placed orders have already seen those orders shift over to "preparing to ship" status over the course of the weekend.

airtag preparing to ship
Orders that are preparing to ship are no longer able to be canceled, and soon those orders should be able to be tracked using methods like UPS My Choice and track by reference number in the United States. The first customers who ordered on Friday will see their devices arriving on Friday, April 30.

Priced at $29 each or $99 for a four pack, users can attach an AirTag to things like a wallet, keys, purse, or backpack and then keep track of the item's location in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Initial supplies of AirTags‌ began to dwindle in the first hours that pre-orders opened on Apple's website – shipping estimates for single AirTags quickly slipped into May, while engraved ‌AirTags‌ won't deliver until late May or early June.

As of writing, 1-pack AirTag orders without engraving are listed as shipping within five to seven business days in the U.S., while engraved AirTags ship within five to six weeks. Meanwhile, a 4-pack of AirTags ships within five to six weeks with or without engraving.

Third-party retailers are also offering ‌AirTags‌ and it's possible orders could ship out close to the ‌AirTag‌ release date. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a new purple color also began on Friday. Many configurations still remain available for April 30 delivery.

Top Rated Comments

tonyberinson Avatar
tonyberinson
39 minutes ago at 02:07 am
australia is 10 June.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
51 minutes ago at 01:55 am
Mine shifted to "preparing to ship" just a few hours after placing the order.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
@Brett Avatar
@Brett
24 minutes ago at 02:21 am

australia is 10 June.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

