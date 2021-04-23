AirTag Shipping Estimates Already Slipping Into May

Apple's new AirTag item tracker became available to pre-order today at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and shipping estimates are already beginning to slip from Friday, April 30 launch day delivery into the first week of May or later.



In the United States, for example, a single AirTag is now estimated for delivery on May 3-5, but the four-pack option is still available for delivery on April 30 as of writing. AirTag accessories are also estimated for delivery in May, while the AirTag Hermès keychain and luggage tag are estimated for delivery in June.

Engraving an AirTag with letters or emoji also results in extended shipping estimates, so take that into consideration when ordering.

Priced at $29 each or $99 for a four pack, users can attach an AirTag to things like a wallet, keys, purse, or backpack and then keep track of the item's location in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. AirTags‌ are similar to Tile trackers, but they have a U1 chip for Ultra Wideband that enables improved location accuracy when tracking items with iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 models. (Tile is reportedly working on its own Ultra Wideband tracker.)

Pre-orders also began today for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a new purple color. Many configurations remain available for April 30 delivery.