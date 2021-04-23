AirTags Available for Purchase on Amazon, Best Buy and More

Shipping estimates for Apple's AirTags are already slipping in to May directly from Apple's site, but third-party retailers are also offering ‌AirTags‌ and it's possible orders could ship out close to the ‌AirTags‌ release date.



‌AirTags‌ can be preordered on Amazon, and while it mentions the ‌AirTags‌ release date of April 30, it does not seem to guarantee a delivery date. "Order now and we'll notify you by email when we have an estimated delivery date for this item," the site reads.

Best Buy also has AirTag preorders and the Best Buy listings do say that the ‌AirTags‌ will "ship by release day," which is not a release day delivery guarantee.

B&H Photo and Adorama are accepting preorders, but do not list release or shipping dates. On Target's website, ‌AirTags‌ are available to preorder but there's no release date listed.

In the UK, ‌AirTags‌ will be available from John Lewis and Currys PC World.

‌AirTags‌ purchased from third-party retailers are plain, and those hoping for an engraved AirTag will need to order directly from Apple. Unengraved ‌AirTags‌ from Apple ship out in May, while engraved ‌AirTags‌ won't deliver until late May or early June.