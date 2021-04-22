Microsoft Teams Gains System Audio Sharing Option, macOS Notification Center Integration Coming Soon

Microsoft Teams for macOS has been updated so that other people on a video call are able to hear a Mac's system audio when another user is screen sharing.



Teams for Windows has always offered users the option of system audio sharing. Today's update brings parity to the Mac app by including the optional feature, which is likely to be welcomed by teachers and businesses.

Microsoft also says that support for native macOS system notifications will be enabled for Teams with an upcoming app update. Microsoft started rolling out native notifications to Windows 10 users in early April, and the feature is expected to come to the Mac app imminently.

Currently, Teams for Mac uses its own notification system instead of being integrated with Apple's macOS Notifications Center. The next update to Teams should fix that, although no specific date has been given.

Windows Latest was first to report on the macOS update. The latest version of Microsoft Teams is available to download from Microsoft's official website.