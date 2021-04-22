Microsoft Teams Gains System Audio Sharing Option, macOS Notification Center Integration Coming Soon

by

Microsoft Teams for macOS has been updated so that other people on a video call are able to hear a Mac's system audio when another user is screen sharing.

Teams for Windows has always offered users the option of system audio sharing. Today's update brings parity to the Mac app by including the optional feature, which is likely to be welcomed by teachers and businesses.

Microsoft also says that support for native macOS system notifications will be enabled for Teams with an upcoming app update. Microsoft started rolling out native notifications to Windows 10 users in early April, and the feature is expected to come to the Mac app imminently.

Currently, Teams for Mac uses its own notification system instead of being integrated with Apple's macOS Notifications Center. The next update to Teams should fix that, although no specific date has been given.

Windows Latest was first to report on the macOS update. The latest version of Microsoft Teams is available to download from Microsoft's official website.

Top Rated Comments

RStolpe Avatar
RStolpe
1 hour ago at 01:26 am
Still no native support for the m1
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LiE_ Avatar
LiE_
1 hour ago at 01:26 am

Microsoft also says that support for native macOS system notifications will be enabled for Teams with an upcoming app update.
This is sorely needed, it will be a glorious day when they enable system notifications. I will no longer miss notifications when in full screen apps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
radioactive Avatar
radioactive
1 hour ago at 01:33 am
Pfft. Typical Microsoft.

I was running

Microsoft Teams Version 1.4.00.8872. It was last updated on 07.04.2021.

I downloaded the latest from microsoft.com/teams, and now have

Microsoft Teams Version 1.4.00.7175. It was last updated on 07.04.2021.


Of course, there is no way to update within the client
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unggoy Murderer Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
1 hour ago at 01:40 am

This is sorely needed, it will be a glorious day when they enable system notifications. I will no longer miss notifications when in full screen apps.
So much this. Honestly, Teams is such a "strange" application, like Microsoft forgot all of their software development expertise and just threw it together. Hopefully one day they'll make it a native app too, this PWA nonsense isn't up to scratch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HenkVDB73 Avatar
HenkVDB73
46 minutes ago at 01:59 am
This software is a disaster, and a daily source of stress for me, as I am forced to use it by one of my customers. They try to do everything in one application, but are actually good at nothing. It would be great if they would start making sure it doesn't use all sys resources. My 16gb of RAM are often not enough to run the thing...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

