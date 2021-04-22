Wemo Launches New Stage Scene Controller Wireless HomeKit Remote

Belkin's Wemo brand today announced the launch of the Wemo Stage Scene Controller, a wireless remote control that allows HomeKit users to manage and control their various ‌HomeKit‌ scenes.



The Wemo Stage works with up to six ‌HomeKit‌ scenes, with each scene activated through long and short press functions. ‌HomeKit‌ scenes can be set up to activate multiple ‌HomeKit‌ products, and are useful for changing the lights at night, adjusting temperature when coming home from work, and more.

There's a self-adhesive faceplate included with the Wemo Stage that allows it to be mounted in a convenient location, and a magnetic slot allows the controller to click into place so it can function as either a replacement wall switch or a portable remote control. Belkin says the Wemo Stage is compatible with standard Decora faceplates. The Wemo Stage connects to ‌HomeKit‌ over Bluetooth, and it also has Thread support to improve connectivity with other Thread devices. There is no hub required.

Belkin has a whole lineup of other HomeKit-enabled Wemo products, including the WiFi Smart Plug, Smart Light Switch, Smart Dimmer, and more.

The Wemo Stage Scene Controller can be purchased from the Belkin website for $49.99.