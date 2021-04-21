Apple Shares Two New 'Behind the Mac' Ads

Apple today continued on with its "Behind the Mac" advertising campaign, sharing two new videos in the series. The first new Behind the Mac spot features musical artist FINNEAS, who is Billie Eilish's brother.

play

The video walks through his creative process using the Mac to develop music, and he calls the Mac "the last instrument" that he learned.

Apple's second Behind the Mac video focuses on students who are reading their college acceptance letters on their Macs and getting excited. "Celebrating college acceptance season and all those students starting their next chapter behind the Mac," reads the video's description.

play

Apple kicked off the "Behind the Mac" video series in August of 2018, and has been sharing various videos demonstrating the ways people use their Macs since then.