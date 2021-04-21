Apple Cuts Price of Nano-Texture Glass for 27-inch iMac to $300, Down From $500

During all the announcements and store updates on Tuesday, Apple quietly reduced the price of optional nano-texture glass on its 27-inch iMac models by $200.



Apple's existing 27-inch ‌iMac‌ range comes with an optional nano-texture glass, which is etched at the nanometer level to cut down on reflectivity and glare for a matte look.

The nano-texture glass was originally available on the 27-inch ‌iMac‌ as a $500 upgrade option, but Apple is now offering it at $300, as spotted by Twitter user Antares. The nano-texture option on Apple's Pro Display XDR remains a cool $1,000.

Apple on Tuesday announced a new, redesigned 24-inch ‌iMac‌, featuring an M1 chip, a 4.5K display, and a range of color options, as well as an improved cooling system, front-facing camera, speaker system, microphones, power connector, and peripherals.

The new 24-inch ‌‌iMac‌‌ comes in green, pink, purple, blue, and silver, with the yellow and orange color options being exclusive to the 8-core model. Orders for the new 24-inch ‌iMac‌ begin on April 30, with devices arriving in the second half of May.

We're still waiting for rumors of a new high-end ‌iMac‌ to come to fruition. When Apple's supplies of ‌iMac‌ Pro run out, it will no longer be available whatsoever, but Apple still recommends the 27-inch ‌iMac‌, released in August, as an alternative for pro customers.