Fitbit Debuts New $150 Fashion-Focused 'Luxe' Fitness Tracker

Fitbit, one of Apple's competitors in the wearable space, today announced the launch of the Fitbit Luxe, its latest fitness and wellness wristband.

Priced at $150, the Fitbit Luxe features a small color display that's the size of the Fitbit band, which comes in colors that include white, black, and pink, with the watch body available in gold, black, and silver.

The Fitbit Luxe is Fitbit's thinnest tracker with a touchscreen to date, and Fitbit expects it to be more comfortable for people to use while sleeping.

Like other Fitbit devices, it offers activity tracking and monitoring of steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned, plus it can receive call and text notifications.

There are sleep tracking functions, and when connected to a phone's GPS, it can measure real-time pace and distance for runs and jogs. It is water resistant so it can be worn in the pool or in the ocean, and it lasts for five days without needing to be charged.



As The Verge points out, the Luxe has more of a fashion orientation than Fitbit's prior devices, which is a tactic that Apple tried with the initial Apple Watch launch before changing its advertising to more of a health and fitness focus. "Fitness & wellness goes fashion-forward," reads Fitbit's Luxe marketing materials.

Fitbit has made a range of accessories available for the Luxe, including various link and mesh bracelet options, along with double wrap and woven bands.

The $150 price point includes six months of Fitbit's Premium service, which normally costs $9.99 per month. Fitbit Premium includes advanced tracking insights, sleep tools, workout options, and mindfulness sessions with Deepak Chopra.

The Fitbit Luxe can be pre-ordered as of today, and Fitbit says it will ship out in late May.