Video of Alleged Third-Generation Apple Pencil Leaks Ahead of Apple Event

A video purporting to be of the third-generation Apple Pencil has today been shared online, showing a glossy finish that mirrors previous leaks.

The brief video from Twitter account @ileakeer, spotted by 9to5Mac, shows an ‌Apple Pencil‌ with a glossy finish much like the first-generation model, but with the flat edge that was added on the second-generation version for magnetic charging. The design mirrors previously leaked images suggesting that Apple is returning to the glossy finish for the ‌Apple Pencil‌.

Other reports from the leaker "Uncle Pan Pan," who seemingly leaked the entire spring range of iPhone cases, have also said that Apple is actively preparing to launch the third-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌.

It is not clear what new features may be coming to the new ‌Apple Pencil‌, but it seems that upgrades may be more focused on the internals of the accessory rather than any significant external design changes. Nevertheless, it is not unreasonable to expect some added functionality over the current model to justify a new iteration of the device.

The leaked video serves as yet another indication that the launch of the third-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ is imminent and will likely be announced at the "Spring Loaded" Apple event next week alongside new iPad Pro models.