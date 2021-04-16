PSA: Apple is Updating Old Apps With Latest Signing Certificate Ahead of iOS 14.5

Users may notice that a number of very old apps are receiving new App Store updates. Instead of fixing bugs or adding new features, the updates are occurring because Apple is updating developers' apps that use a legacy ‌App Store‌ code signing certificate with the latest version so that they can launch correctly in the upcoming releases of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5.



Developers of affected apps do not need to re-sign their apps themselves, since Apple will issue the update and new signing certificate itself. Apple is issuing the updates with the What's New text "This app has been updated by Apple to use the latest Apple signing certificate."

Apple alerted developers of affected apps about the required update and its purpose, and the updates have now started rolling out to users.

Ah yes, legacy, ye olden time of *checks notes* 2018 😂 To be fair, that does feel like a decade ago… pic.twitter.com/RCnk7hZVnB — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 13, 2021

The change only affects apps that have not been updated at all for several years, and therefore have an outdated code signing certificate. Apple conducted a similar wave of signing certificate updates in July last year.

The updated signing certificates will allow apps to launch as expected in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, which are due to be released very soon.