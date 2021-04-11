Developer Recreates Flappy Bird as Interactive macOS Notification

The ultra-popular game Flappy Bird, removed from the App Store in 2014, may be making a comeback in the form of an interactive macOS notification.



Utilizing the new UserNotificationsUI framework added in macOS Big Sur, designer and developer Neil Sardesai has been able to recreate the game in the form of a notification. Showcased on Twitter, Sardesai has utilized interactive elements inside of notification to recreate the game, with mouse clicks representing taps.

Did you know you can put a whole game inside of a push notification pic.twitter.com/LlMx2AjvHH — Neil Sardesai (@neilsardesai) April 9, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Flappy Bird, the game consists of guiding a bird through as many pipes as possible without hitting them. The bird, named Farby, moves up with every tap, and users must ensure that Farby doesn't hit any obstacles along the way, or else the game ends.

The app grew immensely popular in 2014, even at one point generating $50,000/day thanks to in-app ads. Despite its removal from the App Store, a number of games to this day continue to be made and played with inspiration from Flappy Bird. You can learn more about Sardesai's interactive notification version of Flappy Bird on Twitter.