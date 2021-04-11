Apple Agrees to Provide Executive to Testify At Upcoming App Store Senate Hearing

Apple has agreed to provide its chief compliance officer, Kyle Andeer, to the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel for a hearing on anti-competitive practices for mobile app stores on April 21, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Earlier this week, Apple refused to provide an executive for the hearing around anti-competitive practices on online stores. In a letter obtained by Bloomberg News, Apple says that it has deep respect for the role and job of the subcommittee and that it was simply seeking alternative dates for the hearing due to its coming trial with Epic Games, also about the App Store.

“We have deep respect for your role and process on these matters and, as we told your staff, we are willing to participate in a hearing in the subcommittee,” Apple said. “We simply sought alternative dates in light of upcoming matters that have been scheduled for some time and that touch on similar issues.”

The U.S Senate subcommittee is focused on investigating claims that Apple and Google participate in anti-competitive practices for their respective online app marketplaces and distribution platforms. In a letter addressed to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Mike Lee say that Apple's control and power over apps on its device warrant a "full and fair examination."

More than half of internet traffic comes through mobile phones, whose users rely on mobile applications to access online content and services—and the vast majority of mobile apps are downloaded from either Apple’s ‌App Store‌ or Google’s Play Store. Apple’s power over the cost, distribution, and availability of mobile applications on the Apple devices used by millions of consumers raises serious competition issues that are of interest to the Subcommittee, consumers, and app developers. A full and fair examination of these issues before the Subcommittee requires Apple’s participation.

Google had previously already agreed to provide a witness but declined to specify who would represent the company at the hearing.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Westside guy
16 minutes ago at 02:45 pm

What a complete and utter waste of time.
I disagree - this is the government actually doing its job.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck
45 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
Sounds well suited to represent Apple before the Senate

Kyle Andeer is Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer and Vice President of Corporate Law. Mr Andeer has built and managed Apple’s global Competition Law & Policy group over the last decade.

Mr Andeer joined Apple in 2010 after a ten year career in federal antitrust enforcement working at both the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission. While he was at the Federal Trade Commission, Mr. Andeer also served as Commissioner Thomas Rosch’s attorney advisor on antitrust issues.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal
37 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
What a complete and utter waste of time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
