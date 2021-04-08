Apple's Eddy Cue Reportedly Advising Tom Brady's New NFT Company

NFL star quarterback Tom Brady is teaming up with entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt to launch a new NFT company called Autograph this spring, and Apple executive Eddy Cue will serve as an advisor to the company, according to CNN.



As a Senior Vice President at Apple, Cue oversees many of the company's services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Maps, and iCloud. Once a fixture at Apple Events, Cue has maintained a relatively low profile over the last few years, at least in the public eye. One of Cue's last appearances was in September 2020, when he praised British carrier EE's launch of smartphone plans bundled with multiple Apple services.

It is not uncommon for Apple executives to serve as board members or advisors to other companies, with Cue also sitting on Ferrari's board.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are the latest cryptocurrency phenomenon. A non-fungible token is essentially a digital commodity like an image that has been authenticated with the same blockchain technology behind Ethereum. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet sold as an NFT for $2.9 million last month amid the NFT craze.

