Apple's Eddy Cue Reportedly Advising Tom Brady's New NFT Company
NFL star quarterback Tom Brady is teaming up with entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt to launch a new NFT company called Autograph this spring, and Apple executive Eddy Cue will serve as an advisor to the company, according to CNN.
As a Senior Vice President at Apple, Cue oversees many of the company's services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Maps, and iCloud. Once a fixture at Apple Events, Cue has maintained a relatively low profile over the last few years, at least in the public eye. One of Cue's last appearances was in September 2020, when he praised British carrier EE's launch of smartphone plans bundled with multiple Apple services.
It is not uncommon for Apple executives to serve as board members or advisors to other companies, with Cue also sitting on Ferrari's board.
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are the latest cryptocurrency phenomenon. A non-fungible token is essentially a digital commodity like an image that has been authenticated with the same blockchain technology behind Ethereum. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet sold as an NFT for $2.9 million last month amid the NFT craze.
(Thanks, MyHealthyApple!)
Top Rated Comments
DotCom Bubble
Subprime mortages
Cryptocurrencies
......
Well the list goes on and one and it they all have few things in common.
- a religious aspect to make people believe something that is clearly not true (well every religion should also be in th list above)
- some people either directly scamming people for money or trying to legitimize money/wealth they already have
- the tell of some big conspiracy making sure YOU fail to get in with this money making machine
- they do run for years, decades and even longer with some normal people getting lucky by getting out before the fall
