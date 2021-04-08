Apple's Eddy Cue Reportedly Advising Tom Brady's New NFT Company

NFL star quarterback Tom Brady is teaming up with entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt to launch a new NFT company called Autograph this spring, and Apple executive Eddy Cue will serve as an advisor to the company, according to CNN.

eddy cue photo
As a Senior Vice President at Apple, Cue oversees many of the company's services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Maps, and iCloud. Once a fixture at Apple Events, Cue has maintained a relatively low profile over the last few years, at least in the public eye. One of Cue's last appearances was in September 2020, when he praised British carrier EE's launch of smartphone plans bundled with multiple Apple services.

It is not uncommon for Apple executives to serve as board members or advisors to other companies, with Cue also sitting on Ferrari's board.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are the latest cryptocurrency phenomenon. A non-fungible token is essentially a digital commodity like an image that has been authenticated with the same blockchain technology behind Ethereum. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet sold as an NFT for $2.9 million last month amid the NFT craze.

nikhsub1 Avatar
nikhsub1
54 minutes ago at 11:37 am
I understand NFT's but I don't get the hype. The money being paid for nonsense is astounding to me.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
!!! Avatar
!!!
52 minutes ago at 11:38 am
NFTs sound like a money laundering scheme. Also, I wonder if Apple is aware of how much energy is wasted on this crypto stuff? Surely that goes against their green goals?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
moabal Avatar
moabal
1 hour ago at 11:29 am
I am surprised you are not using a photo of Eddy Cue with a colorful shirt.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
57 minutes ago at 11:33 am

I am surprised you are not using a photo of Eddy Cue with a colorful shirt.
I thought about using the pink-shirt-dancing-Cue photo.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bug-Creator Avatar
Bug-Creator
47 minutes ago at 11:44 am

I understand NFT's but I don't get the hype. The money being paid for nonsense is astounding to me.
Dutch Tulip crisis

DotCom Bubble

Subprime mortages

Cryptocurrencies

......

Well the list goes on and one and it they all have few things in common.
- a religious aspect to make people believe something that is clearly not true (well every religion should also be in th list above)

- some people either directly scamming people for money or trying to legitimize money/wealth they already have

- the tell of some big conspiracy making sure YOU fail to get in with this money making machine

- they do run for years, decades and even longer with some normal people getting lucky by getting out before the fall


Brought to you by:
RantOfTheWeek LTD
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArPe Avatar
ArPe
38 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Another get richer scam by the 1% and celebs and criminals who don’t care if it harms the planet or the little guy who can barely afford the fees and commissions to join in.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
