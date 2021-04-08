Fresh discounts on Apple's 2020 iPad Air lineup have appeared online this week, offering up to $50 off the 10.9-inch tablet. Both the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models are available on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo.

iPad Air 50 Off FeatureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model is priced at $559.00, down from $599.00. This sale is available in all colors, and they're all in stock and ready to ship today on Amazon, with matching prices on B&H Photo.

$40 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $559.00

Next, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $699.00, down from $749.00, and this one is available in all colors except Space Gray. These iPad Air models are shipped and sold by Amazon, and can arrive as soon as this weekend with Amazon Prime delivery. B&H Photo is matching these prices as well.

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $699.00

In terms of comparable past sales, this week's discounts aren't quite the lowest prices we've ever tracked for the 2020 iPad Air. However, the new markdowns are only about $20 off from those all-time low prices, and they remain the best deals available online in mid April.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Related Roundups: Apple Deals, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Buy Now)

Top Stories

iPhone trade in

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Monday April 5, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone. Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when ...
Read Full Article41 comments
new m1 chip

M1 Mac RAM and SSD Upgrades Found to Be Possible After Purchase

Tuesday April 6, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
Technicians in China have reportedly succeeded in upgrading the memory and storage of the M1 chip, suggesting that Apple's integrated custom silicon for the Mac may be more flexible than previously thought. Reports of maintenance technicians being able to expand the memory and storage of M1 Macs began circulating on Chinese social media over the weekend, but now international reports have...
Read Full Article160 comments
apple music for artists new icon

Apple's Revamped Apple Music for Artists Icon Leads to Speculation About iOS 15 Design Plans

Tuesday April 6, 2021 1:03 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday updated its Apple Music for Artists app with some minor bug fixes and improvements, but also one other notable change -- a new icon. New icon on the right The Apple Music for Artists app now features a simpler, streamlined icon with a pinkish red music logo rather than the multicolored logo that was used before. The icon also has an embossed look that makes it stand out from...
Read Full Article137 comments
iphone 13 pro macotakara

Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Mockup Shows Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Sunday April 4, 2021 1:12 pm PDT by
Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a smaller notch, and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise. According to the images, Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the...
Read Full Article110 comments
maxresdefault

Microsoft Pits Surface Pro 7 Against iPad Pro, Says Surface is 'Still the Better Choice'

Monday April 5, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Microsoft today shared an ad that pits the Surface Pro 7 against Apple's iPad Pro, in a continuation of a Surface Pro 7 vs. MacBook ad campaign that kicked off in January. The ad highlights the Surface Pro 7's kickstand, pointing out that the iPad does not have a built-in kickstand option, and it calls the iPad Pro's keyboard "a lot heavier" than the Surface option. Microsoft also goes...
Read Full Article377 comments
tim cook apple park

Sideloading Apps Would 'Break' the Security and Privacy of iPhone, Says Tim Cook

Monday April 5, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, on her podcast "Sway," Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about Apple's feud with Facebook, its stance on privacy, Apple's legal battle with Epic Games, and possible future Apple innovations such as Apple Glasses. Apple is in the midst of a heated public spat with Facebook over privacy, particularly over an upcoming feature on iOS that ...
Read Full Article334 comments
Top Stories 55 Feature

Top Stories: WWDC 2021 Announced, iPhone SE Rumors, 'Cheese Grater' iPhone Design?

Saturday April 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we're still waiting on word of a potential Apple event in April, we did get confirmation about another upcoming Apple event this week, WWDC 2021, which will return to its usual early June timeframe but remain in an all-virtual format similar to last year's edition. Other Apple news and rumors this week included a report about future iPhone SE models, a crazy Apple patent filing that...
Read Full Article22 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

Tuesday April 6, 2021 12:37 am PDT by
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history, logs, and transcripts between iOS and Android devices, making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch between the two platforms. The new future, in the early stages of development, was brought to light by WABetaInfo, who often shares unreleased and hidden features behind the chatting service. According to ...
Read Full Article67 comments
iPhone 13 Notch Feature

Mass Production of A15 Chip for iPhone 13 Set to Begin Ahead of Schedule in Late May

Tuesday April 6, 2021 7:29 am PDT by
Longtime Apple supplier TSMC is set to begin mass shipments of Apple's upcoming A15 chip for the iPhone 13 ahead of schedule at the end of May, according to a snippet of a full report set to be published tomorrow by DigiTimes. The new chip will be based on an enhanced version of the 5nm process, which first debuted in the A14 Bionic with the 2020 iPad Air and iPhone 12 lineup. While the full ...
Read Full Article101 comments
fortnite apple featured

Facebook Doesn't Want to Give Apple Requested Documents in Epic v. Apple Fight [Updated]

Monday April 5, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Facebook and Apple are squabbling over document requests in the ongoing Epic v. Apple legal battle, according to a new discovery letter filed with the court today. Facebook is involved because Facebook executive Vivek Sharma is set to testify on behalf of Epic. Apple wants a "limited set of documents" that are needed for a fair cross examination of Sharma, who plans to testify about Apple's...
Read Full Article83 comments