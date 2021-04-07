T-Mobile Launches Unlimited 5G Home Internet for $60/Month

by

T-Mobile today hosted an Un-carrier event where the company announced the launch of a a new 5G home internet plan, which is priced at $60 per month and offers unlimited data.


The service is available to more than 30 million Americans across much of the United States, including 10 million households in rural areas not typically able to access reliable broadband. Connectivity will be either 4G or 5G, depending on what's available in a given area.

T-Mobile is promising average speeds of 100Mb/s for "most" new customers, and the company is providing a 4G/5G modem that can be set up in minutes by plugging it in and downloading an app. The service is priced at $60 per month with AutoPay, and T-Mobile says there are no added taxes or fees, no contracts, and no equipment fees, plus data is unlimited. Potential customers can visit T-Mobile's website to see if they're eligible.

tmobile 5g modem
To further its availability in rural areas, T-Mobile is launching the "Hometown" initiative to bring 5G to rural America. This plan will include hiring 7,500 employees in small towns and rural communities and providing $25 million in grants for community development projects.

In areas where T-Mobile is unable to open new stores, the company will have "Hometown Experts" that are the official T-Mobile representative in a community. T-Mobile is hiring 2,500 Hometown Experts for 2,5000 small towns.

T-Mobile today also announced a trade-in program for a free iPhone 12 with the trade-in of an iPhone 11, half off an ‌iPhone 12‌ with the trade-in of older iPhone models ranging from ‌iPhone‌ 7 to ‌iPhone‌ X, and half off the iPhone 12 mini with the trade-in of any older ‌iPhone‌. Trade-in compensation is provided through 24 monthly bill credits to ensure customers stick with T-Mobile.

For existing customers, T-Mobile is upgrading all T-Mobile and Sprint customers to unlimited plans for free. Customers who have AT&T or Verizon with fixed data plans can also trade-in older smartphones for a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Tag: T-Mobile

Top Rated Comments

Jefe's MacAir Avatar
Jefe's MacAir
34 minutes ago at 02:26 pm
This is marketed towards rural areas where cellular is about the only option.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
28 minutes ago at 02:32 pm

This is where I've been saying the industry is headed and is exactly why Apple discontinued their AirPort.

As 5G infrastructure spreads, eventually every device that needs connectivity will have it built in. Everything from a laptop to a smart watch to a connected lightbulb to a smart dog collar will have a 5G chip that accesses your 5G plan and is always online.

The days of WiFi networking will give way to always connected devices networking via the cloud, not a local router.
But that means every single devices will need to have a cellular plan. For stationary devices like lightbulbs and printers, cellular connectivity is just an overkill. These devices should share a single Internet service.

But for mobile devices like phones and computers, Wi-Fi might someday become optional.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
10 minutes ago at 02:51 pm

Always avoid Autopay when possible. Once you let a corporation into your bank account, it's difficult to get them out. They can take your money (i.e. after service cancellation or in the event of disputes) and the burden is on you to try and get it back. When you pay through traditional invoice/payment, YOU are always in control - if there is a dispute, you don't pay and they have to try and get it.
Nothing wrong with autopay on a credit card. I do agree about not giving direct access to one's checking account.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
41 minutes ago at 02:19 pm
For the speed, $60 is a lot.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Pafoofnik Avatar
Pafoofnik
20 minutes ago at 02:41 pm

FYI, there are 10's of millions of people in this country (like me) that still don't have access to broadband let alone gig internet.
Same here. In fact, I had to submit this comment via US Mail.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dark_Omen Avatar
Dark_Omen
10 minutes ago at 02:51 pm

Always avoid Autopay when possible. Once you let a corporation into your bank account, it's difficult to get them out. They can take your money (i.e. after service cancellation or in the event of disputes) and the burden is on you to try and get it back. When you pay through traditional invoice/payment, YOU are always in control - if there is a dispute, you don't pay and they have to try and get it.
Anyone with half a brain doesn't allow direct access to a checking/savings account with or without autopay. There are these devices called debit and credit cards, or PayPal.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone trade in

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Monday April 5, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone. Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when ...
Read Full Article41 comments
iphone 13 pro macotakara

Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Mockup Shows Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Sunday April 4, 2021 1:12 pm PDT by
Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a smaller notch, and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise. According to the images, Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the...
Read Full Article110 comments
new m1 chip

M1 Mac RAM and SSD Upgrades Found to Be Possible After Purchase

Tuesday April 6, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
Technicians in China have reportedly succeeded in upgrading the memory and storage of the M1 chip, suggesting that Apple's integrated custom silicon for the Mac may be more flexible than previously thought. Reports of maintenance technicians being able to expand the memory and storage of M1 Macs began circulating on Chinese social media over the weekend, but now international reports have...
Read Full Article151 comments
Top Stories 55 Feature

Top Stories: WWDC 2021 Announced, iPhone SE Rumors, 'Cheese Grater' iPhone Design?

Saturday April 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we're still waiting on word of a potential Apple event in April, we did get confirmation about another upcoming Apple event this week, WWDC 2021, which will return to its usual early June timeframe but remain in an all-virtual format similar to last year's edition. Other Apple news and rumors this week included a report about future iPhone SE models, a crazy Apple patent filing that...
Read Full Article22 comments
imac 2020 mockup

Credible Leaker Says New iMac to Feature 'Really Big' Display Larger Than Current 27-inch Model

Saturday April 3, 2021 11:45 am PDT by
Credible leaker l0vetodream today endorsed widespread speculation that one of the newly redesigned iMacs, expected to launch sometime this year, will feature a larger display than the current largest offering in the iMac lineup. Apple currently sells a 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac. Apple is rumored to be replacing both with updated designs and faster performance. Its desktop computer has not ...
Read Full Article419 comments
tim cook data privacy day

Tim Cook Responds to Facebook Criticism of iOS App Tracking Transparency Changes, Says It's 'Hard To Argue Against' Privacy

Saturday April 3, 2021 1:26 am PDT by
In a preview of an interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, set to be published on Monday, April 5, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he's "shocked" at the criticism Apple has received in recent months over upcoming privacy changes in iOS, and claimed that they're "hard to argue against." Apple plans to begin enforcing App Tracking Transparency (ATT) changes following the release of iOS 14.5,...
Read Full Article116 comments
maxresdefault

Microsoft Pits Surface Pro 7 Against iPad Pro, Says Surface is 'Still the Better Choice'

Monday April 5, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Microsoft today shared an ad that pits the Surface Pro 7 against Apple's iPad Pro, in a continuation of a Surface Pro 7 vs. MacBook ad campaign that kicked off in January. The ad highlights the Surface Pro 7's kickstand, pointing out that the iPad does not have a built-in kickstand option, and it calls the iPad Pro's keyboard "a lot heavier" than the Surface option. Microsoft also goes...
Read Full Article376 comments
tim cook apple park

Sideloading Apps Would 'Break' the Security and Privacy of iPhone, Says Tim Cook

Monday April 5, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, on her podcast "Sway," Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about Apple's feud with Facebook, its stance on privacy, Apple's legal battle with Epic Games, and possible future Apple innovations such as Apple Glasses. Apple is in the midst of a heated public spat with Facebook over privacy, particularly over an upcoming feature on iOS that ...
Read Full Article328 comments
fortnite apple featured

Facebook Doesn't Want to Give Apple Requested Documents in Epic v. Apple Fight [Updated]

Monday April 5, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Facebook and Apple are squabbling over document requests in the ongoing Epic v. Apple legal battle, according to a new discovery letter filed with the court today. Facebook is involved because Facebook executive Vivek Sharma is set to testify on behalf of Epic. Apple wants a "limited set of documents" that are needed for a fair cross examination of Sharma, who plans to testify about Apple's...
Read Full Article83 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

Tuesday April 6, 2021 12:37 am PDT by
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history, logs, and transcripts between iOS and Android devices, making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch between the two platforms. The new future, in the early stages of development, was brought to light by WABetaInfo, who often shares unreleased and hidden features behind the chatting service. According to ...
Read Full Article59 comments