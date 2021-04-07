VanMoof E-Bikes Gain Find My Integration as Belkin Prepares to Launch Find My SOUNDFORM Earbuds

Apple has a trio of manufacturers lined up with new products that are able to integrate with the Find My app, including Chipolo's item trackers, Belkin's SOUNDFORM earbuds, and e-bikes from VanMoof.



Starting today, new S3 and E3 electric bikes ordered from VanMoof will be compatible with the ‌Find My‌ app, and will be able to be tracked using ‌Find My‌ right alongside Apple devices.

Once connected to the ‌Find My‌ app, a VanMoof S3 or X3 bike will be listed in the "Items" tab on the ‌Find My‌ app, and will be trackable should the bike go missing. Items that integrate with ‌Find My‌ can take advantage of the networking feature that Apple built into the app, so any nearby iPhone, iPad, or Mac will be able to detect a lost item and securely relay its location to the owner.



New VanMoof models with ‌Find My‌ integration can be ordered today, though it takes months for new bikes to be shipped out. VanMoof's bikes are priced starting at $1,998.

Belkin is also working on a Find My-enabled accessory, the SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds. Belkin actually announced these earbuds in January at CES, and in addition to ‌Find My‌ integration, they'll offer up to eight hours of play time, environmental noise cancellation, and Qi-based wireless charging.



Belkin's SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds are only available for preorder and are expected to be released in June, which is also the launch timeline for the Chipolo ONE Spot item trackers with ‌Find My‌ integration that we covered in another article.



Given the long wait times for these new devices, it could be a few months before we're able to get a hands-on look at how ‌Find My‌ integration works with third-party accessories. Apple says that additional manufacturers will be releasing devices with ‌Find My‌ integration in the future.