Chipolo Announces New 'ONE Spot' Item Tracker With Find My Integration

by

Following Apple's official launch of the Find My network accessory program, Chipolo has announced the launch of the new ONE Spot item tracker that is one of the first devices that will be trackable using the ‌Find My‌ app.

chipolo 1
The ONE Spot is designed to work exclusively with the ‌Find My‌ app, and it gives us a closer look at how third-party ‌Find My‌ accessories will work and perhaps hints at what we could see from Apple's own AirTags item trackers that are rumored to be in the works.

Chipolo's ONE Spot is a simple, round black item tag with a hole at the top to allow it to be attached to different devices. Design wise, it's not too different from what rumors have suggested the ‌AirTags‌ will look like (small, white, round tags), but it's also kind of a general design that all item tag options use.

airtags mockup 4 blue text
The ONE Spot will be able to be added to the ‌Find My‌ app using the "Items" tab, which is also where it will be able to be tracked. You can put the ONE Spot on any device, ranging from keys to wallets to expensive equipment like cameras and luggage.

chipolo 2
Chipolo describes the ONE Spot as water resistant and lightweight, features also rumored for the ‌AirTags‌. The ONE Spot has a replaceable battery that will last for up to twelve months, and that's something we could perhaps see in the ‌AirTags‌. Rumors have been unclear on whether ‌AirTags‌ will have a rechargeable battery or a standard battery that can be replaced.

In the ‌Find My‌ app, the ONE Spot will be trackable on a map with the last known location listed if it's out of range. You'll be able to play a sound to find a device that's nearby, and it can be put into a Lost Mode, which is also how ‌AirTags‌ are expected to work.

In Lost Mode, the ‌Find My‌ network, comprised of millions of iPhones, iPads, and Macs, can be used for tracking purposes and will let the item's owner know if it happens to be located. If the ONE Spot is found by someone other than the owner, that person can use the ‌Find My‌ app on iPhone to identify it and be taken to a website that will offer a message and a phone number for contact purposes.

According to Chipolo, the ONE Spot uses "advanced encryption" to ensure that no one else is able to view the location of the tag, including Apple and Chipolo. Apple is requiring this security of all ‌Find My‌ accessories.

The ONE Spot item tracking tags connect to an ‌iPhone‌ over Bluetooth, but the ‌AirTags‌ will have the added benefit of Ultra Wideband support that will work with the U1 chip in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Ultra Wideband support will allow for more precise tracking than standard Bluetooth, especially when an item is lost nearby. Third-party devices will be able to use the U1 chip too, with Apple rolling out a U1 chip specification today.

The ONE Spot from Chipolo is not yet available, but it will be shipping out in June. There is a waitlist on the Chipolo website to get exclusive access to pre-orders before it sells out.

Tags: Find My Guide, AirTags Guide

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
42 minutes ago at 11:18 am
i read chipotle...
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DonutHands Avatar
DonutHands
34 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Airtags release date now expected to coincide with Airpower announcement.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
drinkingtea Avatar
drinkingtea
42 minutes ago at 11:19 am
I read Chipolo as “Chipotle,” and I thought—oh, they’re branching out! Good for her!!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
41 minutes ago at 11:20 am

I read Chipolo as “Chipotle,” and I thought—oh, they’re branching out! Good for her!!
glad i'm not the only one))) find my burrito! :)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bobmans Avatar
bobmans
28 minutes ago at 11:33 am

waiting for an announcement from tile...)
Their ego prob too big to jump on this. They’re one of those companies that rather complain about others and threaten to sue instead of joining the conversation.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiseAJ Avatar
WiseAJ
31 minutes ago at 11:29 am

I read Chipolo as “Chipotle,” and I thought—oh, they’re branching out! Good for her!!
Find My Chipotle! Track your burrito as it goes through your digestive system and inevitably exits.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone trade in

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Monday April 5, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone. Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when ...
Read Full Article41 comments
iphone 13 pro macotakara

Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Mockup Shows Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Sunday April 4, 2021 1:12 pm PDT by
Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a smaller notch, and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise. According to the images, Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the...
Read Full Article110 comments
new m1 chip

M1 Mac RAM and SSD Upgrades Found to Be Possible After Purchase

Tuesday April 6, 2021 5:34 am PDT by
Technicians in China have reportedly succeeded in upgrading the memory and storage of the M1 chip, suggesting that Apple's integrated custom silicon for the Mac may be more flexible than previously thought. Reports of maintenance technicians being able to expand the memory and storage of M1 Macs began circulating on Chinese social media over the weekend, but now international reports have...
Read Full Article150 comments
Top Stories 55 Feature

Top Stories: WWDC 2021 Announced, iPhone SE Rumors, 'Cheese Grater' iPhone Design?

Saturday April 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we're still waiting on word of a potential Apple event in April, we did get confirmation about another upcoming Apple event this week, WWDC 2021, which will return to its usual early June timeframe but remain in an all-virtual format similar to last year's edition. Other Apple news and rumors this week included a report about future iPhone SE models, a crazy Apple patent filing that...
Read Full Article22 comments
imac 2020 mockup

Credible Leaker Says New iMac to Feature 'Really Big' Display Larger Than Current 27-inch Model

Saturday April 3, 2021 11:45 am PDT by
Credible leaker l0vetodream today endorsed widespread speculation that one of the newly redesigned iMacs, expected to launch sometime this year, will feature a larger display than the current largest offering in the iMac lineup. Apple currently sells a 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac. Apple is rumored to be replacing both with updated designs and faster performance. Its desktop computer has not ...
Read Full Article418 comments
tim cook data privacy day

Tim Cook Responds to Facebook Criticism of iOS App Tracking Transparency Changes, Says It's 'Hard To Argue Against' Privacy

Saturday April 3, 2021 1:26 am PDT by
In a preview of an interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, set to be published on Monday, April 5, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he's "shocked" at the criticism Apple has received in recent months over upcoming privacy changes in iOS, and claimed that they're "hard to argue against." Apple plans to begin enforcing App Tracking Transparency (ATT) changes following the release of iOS 14.5,...
Read Full Article116 comments
maxresdefault

Microsoft Pits Surface Pro 7 Against iPad Pro, Says Surface is 'Still the Better Choice'

Monday April 5, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Microsoft today shared an ad that pits the Surface Pro 7 against Apple's iPad Pro, in a continuation of a Surface Pro 7 vs. MacBook ad campaign that kicked off in January. The ad highlights the Surface Pro 7's kickstand, pointing out that the iPad does not have a built-in kickstand option, and it calls the iPad Pro's keyboard "a lot heavier" than the Surface option. Microsoft also goes...
Read Full Article374 comments
tim cook apple park

Sideloading Apps Would 'Break' the Security and Privacy of iPhone, Says Tim Cook

Monday April 5, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, on her podcast "Sway," Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about Apple's feud with Facebook, its stance on privacy, Apple's legal battle with Epic Games, and possible future Apple innovations such as Apple Glasses. Apple is in the midst of a heated public spat with Facebook over privacy, particularly over an upcoming feature on iOS that ...
Read Full Article317 comments
fortnite apple featured

Facebook Doesn't Want to Give Apple Requested Documents in Epic v. Apple Fight [Updated]

Monday April 5, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Facebook and Apple are squabbling over document requests in the ongoing Epic v. Apple legal battle, according to a new discovery letter filed with the court today. Facebook is involved because Facebook executive Vivek Sharma is set to testify on behalf of Epic. Apple wants a "limited set of documents" that are needed for a fair cross examination of Sharma, who plans to testify about Apple's...
Read Full Article83 comments
Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

Tuesday April 6, 2021 12:37 am PDT by
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history, logs, and transcripts between iOS and Android devices, making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch between the two platforms. The new future, in the early stages of development, was brought to light by WABetaInfo, who often shares unreleased and hidden features behind the chatting service. According to ...
Read Full Article55 comments