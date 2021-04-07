Chipolo Announces New 'ONE Spot' Item Tracker With Find My Integration

Following Apple's official launch of the Find My network accessory program, Chipolo has announced the launch of the new ONE Spot item tracker that is one of the first devices that will be trackable using the ‌Find My‌ app.



The ONE Spot is designed to work exclusively with the ‌Find My‌ app, and it gives us a closer look at how third-party ‌Find My‌ accessories will work and perhaps hints at what we could see from Apple's own AirTags item trackers that are rumored to be in the works.

Chipolo's ONE Spot is a simple, round black item tag with a hole at the top to allow it to be attached to different devices. Design wise, it's not too different from what rumors have suggested the ‌AirTags‌ will look like (small, white, round tags), but it's also kind of a general design that all item tag options use.



The ONE Spot will be able to be added to the ‌Find My‌ app using the "Items" tab, which is also where it will be able to be tracked. You can put the ONE Spot on any device, ranging from keys to wallets to expensive equipment like cameras and luggage.



Chipolo describes the ONE Spot as water resistant and lightweight, features also rumored for the ‌AirTags‌. The ONE Spot has a replaceable battery that will last for up to twelve months, and that's something we could perhaps see in the ‌AirTags‌. Rumors have been unclear on whether ‌AirTags‌ will have a rechargeable battery or a standard battery that can be replaced.

In the ‌Find My‌ app, the ONE Spot will be trackable on a map with the last known location listed if it's out of range. You'll be able to play a sound to find a device that's nearby, and it can be put into a Lost Mode, which is also how ‌AirTags‌ are expected to work.

In Lost Mode, the ‌Find My‌ network, comprised of millions of iPhones, iPads, and Macs, can be used for tracking purposes and will let the item's owner know if it happens to be located. If the ONE Spot is found by someone other than the owner, that person can use the ‌Find My‌ app on iPhone to identify it and be taken to a website that will offer a message and a phone number for contact purposes.

According to Chipolo, the ONE Spot uses "advanced encryption" to ensure that no one else is able to view the location of the tag, including Apple and Chipolo. Apple is requiring this security of all ‌Find My‌ accessories.

The ONE Spot item tracking tags connect to an ‌iPhone‌ over Bluetooth, but the ‌AirTags‌ will have the added benefit of Ultra Wideband support that will work with the U1 chip in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Ultra Wideband support will allow for more precise tracking than standard Bluetooth, especially when an item is lost nearby. Third-party devices will be able to use the U1 chip too, with Apple rolling out a U1 chip specification today.

The ONE Spot from Chipolo is not yet available, but it will be shipping out in June. There is a waitlist on the Chipolo website to get exclusive access to pre-orders before it sells out.