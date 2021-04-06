WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats Between iOS and Android

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history, logs, and transcripts between iOS and Android devices, making it easier for WhatsApp users to switch between the two platforms.



The new future, in the early stages of development, was brought to light by WABetaInfo, who often shares unreleased and hidden features behind the chatting service. According to the WhatsApp specialist, a future update will allow users to transfer their chats from an iOS device to an Android device and vice versa, as long as both phones have the latest version of WhatsApp.



In case an app is not running the latest version, WhatApps will prompt users to update their app before being able to transfer their chats, according to a screenshot provided by WABetaInfo. Currently, there is no way to transfer chats between iOS and Android, making it hard for customers of both ecosystems to switch over.

On iOS, WhatsApp uses iCloud to backup user data, making it easy to switch to a new iPhone and restore WhatsApp history. On Android, WhatsApp uses Google Drive for backing up and restoring. Other features WhatsApp is testing include password-protected iCloud backups, self-destructing images, and the ability to link one WhatsApp account to up to four devices.