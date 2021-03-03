WhatsApp Testing Self-Destructing Images for iOS

WhatsApp is testing the ability for images within chats to self-destruct, allowing the receiver to only view images once, without the ability to save them to their device.



Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, who frequently leaks and reports on WhatsApp's plans and upcoming features, show an interface in which the sender can choose an image to self-destruct. If an image is chosen to self-destruct, the receiver will have a one-time chance to view it and not be able to save or export the image to their device.

WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.

• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp didn't implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet. Same concept from Instagram Direct. ⏱ pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021

WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp has not implemented screenshot detection, which would alert the sender if a screenshot of the self-destructing photo was taken. WhatsApp's approach to the feature is similar to Instagram Direct stories, in which case an image or video is only viewable once before it expires. Other popular messaging apps such as Telegram have already included self-destructing images for some time.