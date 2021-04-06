Tweetbot 6 for iOS Gains Revamped Video Player With Picture in Picture Support

Popular Twitter client Tweetbot 6 was today updated to version 6.1, introducing a redesigned video player, new custom icons, and more.



The app features a redesigned video player that includes Picture in Picture support, so videos playing in the app can be watched even if you swipe out of the app.

A video that's playing in Tweetbot can be shifted into Picture in Picture mode by tapping on the Picture in Picture icon in the top left. Once in Picture in Picture mode, the video will continue playing if you exit the Tweetbot app and open another app.

According to the Tweetbot 6 release notes, today's update also includes new custom icons, a new high contrast light theme, and a number of bug fixes.

Tweetbot can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and all features can be unlocked for $0.99 per month or $5.99 per year. [Direct Link]