Apple's Search Engine Deal With Google Expected to Drive Services Revenue Growth Through 2022

by

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty today raised her services-related revenue forecast for Apple through the 2022 fiscal year.

applegoogle
In a research note shared with MacRumors, Huberty said stronger licensing revenue is the primary driver of the raised estimates, including an acceleration in the search traffic-related payments Apple receives from Google. The New York Times last year reported that Apple receives an estimated $8-12 billion per year in exchange for making Google the default search engine on devices like the iPhone and iPad.

"Following strong March quarter App Store results and an analysis of the key drivers of Apple's Licensing & Other segment, we raise our already above-street FY21 and FY22 Services revenue estimates by 3% and 5% respectively, and are increasingly convinced that consensus Services forecasts over the next 2+ years are too low," wrote Huberty.

Despite the positive outlook on Apple's services, Huberty lowered her 12-month price target for Apple to $155 from $164 per share.

"However, multiple compression over the last 2 months, primarily at Apple's higher growth Services peers, more than offsets our higher revenue and earnings estimates, driving our new sum-of-the-parts based price target to $156, or 33x FY22 EPS, down from $164 previously," wrote Huberty.

Apple's service portfolio includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more.

Tags: Google, Katy Huberty, AAPL

Top Rated Comments

mannyvel Avatar
mannyvel
49 minutes ago at 07:41 am
"We care about your privacy, but not quite as much as we care about google's cash injector."
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Piggie Avatar
Piggie
47 minutes ago at 07:43 am
Apple "Privacy is our 100% most important focus as a company"

Google "Have a ton of money Apple"

Apple "Ok, that seems to have helped us change our mind in this case"

Amazing really isn't it that Tim Cook can sit there, say what he says whilst keeping a straight face and yet still carries on like this.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KidAKidB Avatar
KidAKidB
45 minutes ago at 07:46 am

Apple needs to stop partnering with Google on anything.
Why? Google's by far the best search engine and Apple wants the best user experience.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Picklefoot Avatar
Picklefoot
1 hour ago at 07:18 am
Apple needs to stop partnering with Google on anything.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeadingHeat Avatar
LeadingHeat
49 minutes ago at 07:41 am
I still don’t see how the “default” is a problem. Sure, everyone’s grandparents won’t end up switching, but the people who care about their privacy will.

And while it’s a steep price, it’s not like Google is the only one who can get that spot. If bing or DDG outbids them, I’m sure they’d take the default spot. Not nearly anti-competitive.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ronald Reagan Avatar
Ronald Reagan
46 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Would definitely prefer to see DuckDuckGo as the default.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

tim cook data privacy day

Tim Cook Responds to Facebook Criticism of iOS App Tracking Transparency Changes, Says It's 'Hard To Argue Against' Privacy

Saturday April 3, 2021 1:26 am PDT by
In a preview of an interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, set to be published on Monday, April 5, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he's "shocked" at the criticism Apple has received in recent months over upcoming privacy changes in iOS, and claimed that they're "hard to argue against." Apple plans to begin enforcing App Tracking Transparency (ATT) changes following the release of iOS 14.5,...
Read Full Article111 comments
iPhone trade in

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Value of iPad Pro, iPhone 11, and Select Mac Models

Monday April 5, 2021 1:54 am PDT by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of a number of its products, including the majority of the iPad and Mac lineup, while also making some changes to iPhone. Apple's trade-in program allows customers to trade-in older devices, and receive a certain amount of value for them, to use towards a purchase of a new device. The exact trade-in value a device has is measured by its condition, when ...
Read Full Article41 comments
Top Stories 55 Feature

Top Stories: WWDC 2021 Announced, iPhone SE Rumors, 'Cheese Grater' iPhone Design?

Saturday April 3, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While we're still waiting on word of a potential Apple event in April, we did get confirmation about another upcoming Apple event this week, WWDC 2021, which will return to its usual early June timeframe but remain in an all-virtual format similar to last year's edition. Other Apple news and rumors this week included a report about future iPhone SE models, a crazy Apple patent filing that...
Read Full Article22 comments
iphone 13 pro macotakara

Alleged iPhone 13 Pro Mockup Shows Smaller Notch, Repositioned Earpiece and Front Camera

Sunday April 4, 2021 1:12 pm PDT by
Images shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara claim to show a 3D-printed mockup of the upcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a smaller notch, and repositioned earpiece and front camera, but with minimal changes otherwise. According to the images, Apple plans to move the earpiece to the top of the notch within the screen bezel, lining up with a previous photo shared by MacRumors that shows the...
Read Full Article109 comments
imac 2020 mockup

Credible Leaker Says New iMac to Feature 'Really Big' Display Larger Than Current 27-inch Model

Saturday April 3, 2021 11:45 am PDT by
Credible leaker l0vetodream today endorsed widespread speculation that one of the newly redesigned iMacs, expected to launch sometime this year, will feature a larger display than the current largest offering in the iMac lineup. Apple currently sells a 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac. Apple is rumored to be replacing both with updated designs and faster performance. Its desktop computer has not ...
Read Full Article396 comments
timcooktulane

Tim Cook in Memo to Employees: 'There Has Never Been a Moment of Such Great Potential As This One'

Thursday April 1, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today sent out a motivating memo to Apple employees to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Apple's founding, asking them to rededicate themselves to the original mission of Apple's founding - to redefine what technology can achieve and make people's lives better. Cook's memo was shared in full by French site MacGeneration. Cook said that there's never been a moment in...
Read Full Article178 comments
maxresdefault

Testing the Oppo Find X3 Pro's Microscope Camera Lens

Friday April 2, 2021 11:52 am PDT by
MacRumors is an Apple-focused site, but sometimes we like to share notable new features that Apple's competitors add to their devices, as a look at what Apple might explore in the future and just to keep tabs on what other companies are up to. Oppo recently released a smartphone with a microscope lens, and we thought it would be fun to check it out and see how it works in our latest YouTube...
Read Full Article60 comments
watercooled mbp feature

Intel MacBook Pro Owner Adds Water Cooling to Silence Noisy Fans and Boost Performance

Friday April 2, 2021 7:48 am PDT by
An inventive MacRumors forums member has successfully retrofitted a water-cooling system to their 15-inch Intel-based MacBook Pro, thereby eliminating fan noise and boosting performance. MacRumors forums member "theodric" explained that the noise of their MacBook Pro's fans had become disruptive during conference calls, so amid ordering an M1 MacBook Air, they decided to fit a water cooling...
Read Full Article119 comments
tim cook apple park

Sideloading Apps Would 'Break' the Security and Privacy of iPhone, Says Tim Cook

Monday April 5, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times' Kara Swisher, on her podcast "Sway," Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about Apple's feud with Facebook, its stance on privacy, Apple's legal battle with Epic Games, and possible future Apple innovations such as Apple Glasses. Apple is in the midst of a heated public spat with Facebook over privacy, particularly over an upcoming feature on iOS that ...
Read Full Article305 comments
iPhone SE Hole Punch Feature

Next iPhone SE to Feature 4.7-Inch Display, 2023 Version to Have Hole Punch Full Screen Design

Thursday April 1, 2021 10:58 am PDT by
The next-generation iPhone SE that's set to launch in 2022 will feature the same 4.7-inch display as the current version, according to display analyst Ross Young. The existing iPhone SE is modeled after the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display. There were rumors suggesting that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE Plus" that could come out this year, but earlier this month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi...
Read Full Article174 comments