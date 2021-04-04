Adobe Illustrator Now Available for Apple Silicon in Beta

by

Less than a month after releasing Adobe Photoshop for Apple silicon, and more than three months after releasing Adobe Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition for Apple silicon in beta, Adobe has begun testing Illustrator on Apple's latest chip architecture.

Illustrator apple silicon beta
Adobe released the first beta for Illustrator for Apple silicon late last week, saying that many "core features" of Illustrator are supported in the native version of the program for Apple silicon. Until now, users have needed to run Illustrator on Apple silicon using Apple's Rosetta 2 emulation.

With native support, Illustrator and other apps such as Photoshop not only offer faster performance but improved reliability on newer Mac machines. Adobe customers interested in testing Illustrator with Apple silicon can download beta version 25.3.1 from the Beta Apps section in the Creative Cloud Desktop app.

nutmac Avatar
nutmac
40 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Photoshop for M1 is so wickedly responsive that it makes my 16-inch MBP feel slow in comparison. Illustrator is my third most used Creative Cloud app (behind Lightroom and Photoshop), so I look forward to the release version.

My only major wish (beyond M1 migration) is for Adobe to embrace Mac App Store and offer App Store versions, just like Lightroom. Creative Cloud app has many background processes that sucks up resources even when the app is not running.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xbjllb Avatar
xbjllb
31 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Great. Now if they can just ditch the ripoff subscription model and get millions of users back.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
miketcool Avatar
miketcool
33 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
Finally! This is one of the last big pieces I need for my creative workflow. Now I just need Capture One (working fine in Rosette minus printing) and Sketchup to finish porting.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ch1ptune Avatar
ch1ptune
10 minutes ago at 01:36 pm

I loathe Illustrator — it feels like a very old application indeed. It just never feels fast. I'm really glad there are alternatives now! :)
I agree. While not perfect, Affinity Designer is a pleasure to use. It’s just so much smoother than Illustrator.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ch1ptune Avatar
ch1ptune
38 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Great. Any word on InDesign? Keeps freezing up on my MBA M1.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ch1ptune Avatar
ch1ptune
15 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

Photoshop for M1 is so wickedly responsive that it makes my 16-inch MBP feel slow in comparison. Illustrator is my third most used Creative Cloud app (behind Lightroom and Photoshop), so I look forward to the release version.

My only major wish (beyond M1 migration) is for Adobe to embrace Mac App Store and offer App Store versions, just like Lightroom. Creative Cloud app has many background processes that sucks up resources even when the app is not running.
Is zooming in and out not weird for you in the M1 version of Photoshop for you? I use the Magic Trackpad and zooming is almost useless in this version. I don’t get why Adobe can’t seem to succeed in making moving and zooming gestures as smooth as in all Affinity apps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
