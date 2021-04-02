Nomad today is offering MacRumors readers a chance to get the retailer's Base Station Pro accessory at 50 percent off its original price using the code MACRUMORS. This sale knocks the accessory down to $99.98, from $199.99.

50 off nomad featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Nomad's Base Station Pro has the ability to wirelessly charge three devices at once, including compatible iPhone models and AirPods. There are no "hot spots" to target either, allowing devices to be placed anywhere on the surface to begin charging.

50% OFF
Nomad Base Station Pro for $99.98

This discount code is only for the new and full-priced Base Station Pro and will not apply to any other products, including the refurbished version of the Base Station Pro.

The accessory supports up to 7.5W charging speed and is powered by a 30W USB-C power adapter. The surface is made from a black padded leather and its framed by an aluminum finish, with no-slip grip on the bottom to ensure stability.

With the addition of an Apple Watch Mount, you can also add Apple Watch charging to the Base Station Pro. It costs $14.95, but does not include an Apple Watch Charger. You'll have to thread your own into the Apple Watch Mount, and then you can charge your Apple Watch in Nightstand Mode on the back portion of the Base Station Pro.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Stories

apple bitcoin app scam

Bitcoin Scam App Approved by Apple Robs iPhone User of $600,000+

Tuesday March 30, 2021 12:30 pm PDT by
A scam bitcoin app that was designed to look like a genuine app was accepted by Apple's App Store review team and ended up costing iPhone user Phillipe Christodoulou 17.1 bitcoin, or upwards of $600,000 at the time of the theft, reports The Washington Post. Christodoulou wanted to check on his bitcoin balance back in February, and searched Apple's App Store for "Trezor," the company that...
Read Full Article611 comments
galaxy s21 iphone 12 pro max front feature2

Android Rapidly Losing Users to iPhone

Tuesday March 30, 2021 2:40 am PDT by
Android appears to be rapidly losing loyal users to the iPhone, according to a recent survey by SellCell. SellCell's survey examined the brand loyalty of five major smartphone makers, the preferred brand of choice for switchers, factors affecting brand loyalty and brand switching, and the most and least popular flagship smartphones based on the answers of 5,000 U.S.-based smartphone users. ...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

iOS 14.5 Adds New Siri Voices, No Longer Defaults to Female

Wednesday March 31, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
The sixth beta of iOS 14.5 that was released this morning introduces two new Siri voices that are available in English, plus it adds a new setup selection option that will let people choose their preferred Siri voice rather than defaulting to a female voice in the United States. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The Siri changes were outlined by TechCrunch, and the...
Read Full Article176 comments
m1 4nm feature2

Apple Orders 4nm Chip Production for Next-Generation Macs

Tuesday March 30, 2021 12:35 am PDT by
Apple has booked the initial production capacity of 4nm chips with long-time supplier TSMC for its next-generation Apple silicon, according to industry sources cited in a new report today from DigiTimes. From today's report: Apple has already booked the initial capacity of TSMC's N4 for its new-generation Mac series, the sources indicated. Apple has also contracted TSMC to make its...
Read Full Article101 comments
timcooktulane

Tim Cook in Memo to Employees: 'There Has Never Been a Moment of Such Great Potential As This One'

Thursday April 1, 2021 10:22 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today sent out a motivating memo to Apple employees to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Apple's founding, asking them to rededicate themselves to the original mission of Apple's founding - to redefine what technology can achieve and make people's lives better. Cook's memo was shared in full by French site MacGeneration. Cook said that there's never been a moment in...
Read Full Article139 comments
2012 retina mbp obsolete

Apple's First 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Retina Display Now Classified as 'Obsolete'

Wednesday March 31, 2021 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple today added the late 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro, the first 13-inch MacBook Pro to ship with a Retina display, to its list of obsolete products. Apple first introduced the Retina display in its Mac lineup with the 15-inch MacBook Pro released in mid-2012. In October of that year, Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display, flash storage, and upgraded processors. The...
Read Full Article108 comments
Apple wwdc21 newsroom article tile 033021 big

Apple Announces Digital WWDC 2021 Event Taking Place June 7-11

Tuesday March 30, 2021 6:08 am PDT by
Apple today confirmed that its 32nd annual Worldwide Developers Conference will again be a digital-only event with no in-person gathering due to the ongoing public health crisis. As with last year's event, WWDC 2021 will be held online from June 7-11. Prior to 2020, Apple hosted WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, but at the current time, it is not safe for...
Read Full Article182 comments
iphone12protriplelenscamera

Kuo: iPhone 13 Lineup to Feature Nearly Identical Wide Camera Lens as iPhone 12

Wednesday March 31, 2021 1:33 am PDT by
According to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 lineup, slated for launch in the second half of the year, will feature the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 series, offering no tangible improvements to one of the three lenses on the upcoming iPhone. In an investors note obtained by MacRumors, focused mainly on developments and changes within Apple's supply chain,...
Read Full Article53 comments
new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article
iPhone 12 v Android 2020

Research Claiming Android Collects 20x More User Data Than iOS 'Off By An Order of Magnitude,' Says Google

Wednesday March 31, 2021 1:08 am PDT by
Google and Apple both collect data from their users on their respective mobile operating systems, even when users are simply browsing the settings page or inserting a SIM card. Android, however, collects 20x more data from users compared to iOS, according to newly published research. A study from Douglas Leith at Trinity College, reported by Ars Technica, says that while both OSes collect data ...
Read Full Article77 comments