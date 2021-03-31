Kuo: iPhone 13 Lineup to Feature Nearly Identical Wide Camera as iPhone 12

According to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 lineup, slated for launch in the second half of the year, will feature the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 series, offering no tangible improvements to one of the three lenses on the upcoming iPhone.



In an investors note obtained by MacRumors, focused mainly on developments and changes within Apple's supply chain, Kuo says the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro will feature the same 7P wide-angle lens with a ƒ1.6 aperture as their respective ‌iPhone 12‌ counterparts. The larger ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max will have a ƒ1.5 aperture wide-angle lens, a marginal increase compared to the ƒ1.6 aperture on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Kuo states that Sunny Optical will be the new supplier for the 7P wide-angle lens, adding that mass production of the camera system could begin as soon as May. Looking more long-term, Kuo says that the demand for optical lenses for Apple devices will only significantly increase in the next few years thanks to AR and Apple Car.

We expect Sunny Optical to successfully pass the quality verification of the 7P wide-angle lens order for ‌iPhone 13‌. Because ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, 13, and 13 Pro share the same f1.6 7P wide-angle lens (vs. 13 Pro Max's f1.5 7P wide-angle lens), so Sunny Optical's order is the most in-demand. We estimate that Sunny Optical will ship the 7P wide-angle lens of the ‌iPhone 13‌ to LG Innotek as soon as May.

While the 2021 iPhones, according to Kuo, will not have a significantly different wide-angle lens, it is rumored to pack improvements to the ultra wide lens. According to Barclays analysts, all four ‌iPhone 13‌ models will include upgraded Ultra Wide lens with a ƒ/1.8 aperture, vs. the ƒ/2.4 aperture on the ‌iPhone 12‌.

Earlier this month, Kuo reported that Apple plans to include a smaller notch and larger batteries for the entire ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup. Exclusive to the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models will be a ProMotion 120Hz display, according to the analyst.