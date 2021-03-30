Disney World Launches MagicBand for iPhone and Apple Watch With Animations and Express Mode Support

Disney today announced the launch of MagicBand support for iPhone and Apple Watch in a service called "Disney MagicMobile," which uses the Wallet app.

Disney's MagicBand is a colorful wristband that guests can wear at Walt Disney World to enter the theme parks, unlock their hotel room, and buy food and merchandise. Disney announced the new MagicMobile service earlier this month, which brings a contactless way to access many MagicBand features using only an ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch.

Guests can create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the My Disney Experience app and add it to the Wallet app. The user's ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch can then be used at the same contactless access points as with a MagicBand. There is also the option to use a MagicBand alongside a MagicMobile mobile pass, so guests do not need to choose one over the other.

Guests are able to customize their MagicMobile pass by choosing from several Disney-themed designs that animate upon use, and users can also store multiple passes on a single device for families. With support for Express Mode on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, guests also can use their Disney MagicMobile pass without needing to wake or unlock their Apple device.

Initially, MagicMobile is exclusive to Apple devices only, but the service is expected to come to Android devices at a later date.